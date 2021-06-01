Sports
Things to Do in London in June
A list of family activities and events in London in June 2021.
To go fishing
You can cast a line and t . bring inbig catch in Ontario Provincial Parks. However, abide by all fishing location restrictions in the park, as well as all public health guidelines regarding group sizes and physical distance.
Enjoy license-free fishing on June 19-20, 2021. Fishing rules and other regulations still apply during license-free days and a National Park fishing license is required to fish in Canadian National Parks.
Drive-In for Thrive-In Kids
Drive-In for Thrive-In Kids from your own home! Park yourself in a comfortable spot and virtually tune in to support a good cause. Join us on June 18 for an evening of fun with a pre-show party, the original Jurassic Park movie and a silent auction. Including snacks! Details
Friday, June 18, 2021 | 7:00 PM 9:45 PM
Online
$25.00 for a home movie package that includes a snack pack, link to watch a party, and entry to a silent auction.
Drawing Lesson Cartoon/Comic Art
This lesson is for young people who already like to draw. You will learn the ins and outs of cartoon drawing for illustrating comic books. Come, develop and improve your own unique style. Bring a sketchbook, an assortment of pencils, markers, eraser and other drawing tools. 10 years and older. Details
Saturday 5, 12, 19, 26 June 2021 | 2.30 PM EVENING
Online
$15; $40 for all 4 classes
Father’s Day Tea Box
Enjoy a delicious afternoon tea from the comfort of your home. Enjoy a unique blend of strawberry tea with subtle notes of orange peko that compliments an assortment of sweet desserts. A thoughtful gift for the fathers and men in your life. Details
Sunday 20 June 2021 | 12:00 – 15:00 hrs
Eldon House, 481 Ridout Street North, London
$25.00 $28.00 incl. VAT HST
walking brain tumor
Join the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada on June 27, 2021 for live-streamed opening ceremonies and gather a group of family and friends for #EndBrainTumors.
The Brain Tumor Walk program raises money to fund brain tumor research, support services, trusted information and advocacy to help patients and survivors of brain tumors live longer, better and with hope. Details
June 27, 2021
Wherever you are
Fundraising
Go Birding
Get to know your city and discover new places near you. There are many fantastic birding sites near London to visitt,download a bird ID app and try to name it all birds that you can spot. Details
Due to Covid-19, only visit places near you.
A game of mini golf or foot golf
Golf and Driving Range and Mini Golf are open at the East Park! The tee times must be booked online. East Park also has a Foot golf course. FootGolf is a combination of football and golf in which players kick a football into a cup in as few shots as possible. Details
Golf | Daily | 07:00 – Twilight
Driving Range | Daily | 8:00 am – 9:00 pm
Mini golf | Daily | 09:00 – Twilight
foot golf | Sunday, Tuesday & Thursday | 07:00 – Twilight
East Park Golf, 1275 Hamilton Road, London
$15 – $32
Esmaa Mohamoud: Playing in the face of certain defeat
Join a virtual tour as artist Esmaa Mohamoud and curator Matthew Kyba present the works in To Play in the Face of Certain Defeat. Inspired by African-American writer Ralph Ellison, artist Esmaa Mohamoud explores the ways in which black bodies appear simultaneously and yet are made metaphorically invisible in the spaces they navigate. Details
Various dates
Online
Free
FCLMA Jazz, Classical & World Music Awards Gala
Annual FCLMA Classical, Jazz & World Music Awards Gala.
With performances by: Mark Swan Music Quartet
Marque WA Smith Tony Deluca Anthony Borek
Magiterra Soloists
Rant Maggie Rant
King’s University College Chamber Choir
Rachelle Courtney – Jazz Vocalist
Nevin Campbell
Erich Knapp
Camila Montefusco
Matthew Bermudez
Michael Vanhevel
And a special appearance by the Middlesex-London Health Unit #Allstars. Details
June 6, 2021
19th Annual Forest City London Music Awards
Presented by Unifor Canada with performances by Lost in Japan, Thunder Queens, Typo & King Cruff, Leanne Mayer, CJ Lee and Patrick James Clark. Details
June 12, 2021
The Spring Market
Spring into Summer, London. 100 Kellogg Lane’s Spring Market takes place over three weekends. At the market you will find local makers, companies and artists. Details
June 10 – 13, 17 – 20, 24 – 27 June 2021
100 Kellogg Lane, London
Weekend pass $5; 12 years and under Free.
Covent Garden Market
Shop the local produce and wares from Covent Garden Market! Shop flowers, decor, food, produce and more. Details
Monday to Saturday | 8:00 am – 6:00 pm
130 King Street, London
See public art
Looking for something new to do in London while maintaining the recommended physical distance? Check out some of London‘s public art features! You can see many of them from your car or while walking around the city.
Presenting Aeolian Phoenix Sessions…
The Aeolian Phoenix Sessions are intended to give visitors a cross-section of the music experience. From classical to jazz, from rock to country, and from bluegrass to folk, the Sessions aim to bring music back into your home and heart. Details
Alex Baerg | June 4, 2021 | 2.30 PM EVENING
The Fitzgeralds | June 11, 2021 | 7.30 pm
The Rebekah & Jurecka Duo | June 25, 2021 | 7.30 pm
Valdy | June 23, 2021 | 7.30 pm
Online
$20 for a one-month subscription
HockeyFest – Game On!
HockeyFest GameOn is the world’s largest traveling street hockey festival. It brings together the passion of sports, music, food and fun for a family celebration. Details
June 25 – 27, 2021 | 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM (pending restrictions)
Westmount Shopping Centre, 785 Wonderland Rd South, London
Go cycling
Cycling is a great way to exercise and also to explore new places and well-trodden paths. So grab your bike and check out London’s bike lanes and lanes. cycling map
Do not travel to other regions and limit your travel to closer to you due to Covid-19.
You may like: Top bike tours to explore Ontario
The Father’s Day Walk/Run for Prostate Cancer
June 20 marks the 23rd annual prostate cancer walk/run. This landmark event is one of the Prostate Cancer Foundation BC’s (PCFBC) largest fundraisers, allowing us to continue to promote awareness, help support groups and support research. Details
Sunday, June 20, 2021
Wherever you are, Canada
Free up to $35
Dish On Food Cooking Class
Join growing chefs! Ontario’s Executive Chef, Katherine Jones, as she guides you through local and seasonal recipes. Details
June 11, 2021 | 6.30 pm
free to Register
Walk or discover nature attractions in London
London has many green spaces for you to enjoy. Springbank Park, Sifton Bog, Meadowlily Woods, Thames Valley Parkway and Thames Park are some of the popular green spaces. Check out one of these nature attractions and walking trails in and around London.
RESOLUTION: A century of photographic art
Enjoy a virtual tour of Resolution: A Century of Photographic Art with commentary from curator Cassandra Getty. This exhibition has something for everyone, including the early social realism of Micheal Lambeth, the feminist portraits of Suzy Lake, the native voices of Shelley Niro and Greg Staats, and the fantasy photographs of Osheen Harruthoonyan. Details
Playing outside
All outdoor courts and recreational areas such as baseball diamonds, batting cages, soccer, football and athletic fields, tennis, platform tennis, table tennis and pickleball courts, basketball courts, BMX parks, skate parks, bicycle and cycle paths, horseback riding facilities, shooting ranges, including those operated by angling and gun clubs, playgrounds, areas of parks or recreation areas with outdoor fitness equipment, archery ranges, grass areas including bowling, bocce and croquet courts are open.
Enjoy a Tee Time
Golf courses in the City of London are open. Book a tee time to play golf at Fanshawe Golf Course and Thames Valley Golf Course. Details
Paint Nite
Get creative this weekend with virtual paint nite. Browse through the many photos, choose the one that appeals to you, pack your things and get started! Details
Various dates
Online
$ 15
Go to a nearby Provincial Park
Ontario’s provincial parks are open to visitors. Whether enjoying a walk or simply relaxing in the great outdoors, fishing or boating, provincial parks are great places to spend your time.
Did you know that Ontario Provincial Parks are Free to visit four days a week. You can also get permits in advance.
You can now visit Ontario’s parks for free by Borrowing day use licenses from participating Ontario libraries.
Enjoy a picnic
Order a takeaway of your favorite treats from a local restaurant or bakery. This not only supports local businesses, but also saves you the hassle of preparing for the picnic. You don’t have to look far – have one in your backyard or in a park.
Plan your summer:
Now is the time to plan your Ontario summer vacation.
Plan to go camping in provincial or national parks (reservations open) and plan your Ontario adventure.
Ideas:
