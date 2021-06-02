Petra Kvitov pulls out of French Open after ankle injury during press conference





PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 30: Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova reacts in her first round match against … [+] Greet Minns of Belgium during day one of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on May 30, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Getty images

In an ironic twist on Naomi Osaka’s storyline, Czech tennis star Petra Kvitov has withdrawn from the French Open after injuring herself while attending her mandatory press conference on Sunday. It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros. During my press briefing after Sunday’s game, I fell and injured my ankle, said 31-year-old Kvitov, the world’s number 12 and a two-time Wimbledon champion. She added: Unfortunately, after an MRI and much discussion with my team, I made the difficult decision that it would be unwise to play on it. “It’s unbelievably unlucky, but I will stay strong and do my best to recover in time for the grass pitch season. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Kvitovas’ statement came a day after Osaka, the world No. 2 and a four-time Grand Slam champion, withdrew from Roland Garros due to mental health issues linked to talking to the press. She had previously been fined $15,000 by the French Open after declaring she would be skipping her media responsibilities. Hi all, this is not a situation I ever imagined or intended when I posted a few days ago, Osaka, 23, wrote on Monday. I think it is now best for the tournament, the other players and my well-being that I withdraw so that everyone can focus on tennis in Paris again. I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly, I would never downplay mental health or use the term lightly. Osaka, who revealed she has battled depression since winning her first US Open over Serena Williams in the controversial 2018 final in which she cried under a towel during the awards ceremony, also said she was planning to take some time off now. taking the court. Its unclear what Osakas next move will be. Wimbledon kicks off on June 28, followed later this summer by the Tokyo Olympics and then the US Open, which she won twice. Tennis legends Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova both spoke out in support of Osaka on Tuesday. Navratilova had initially said on Tennis Channel Osaka that she should praise the press. The leaders of the four Grand Slam events issued a joint statement on Tuesday expressing concern about Osaka, but it was nothing more than an apology. Together as a community, we will continue to improve the player experience at our tournaments, including when it comes to media,” the statement read in part.







