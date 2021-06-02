“Cricket is in my blood,” say new immigrants expanding the game in NY and nationwide

On May 27, 2021, the New York State Senate passed legislation to promote and expand cricket in New York. Passed through the State House, S.146 sits on the desk of Governor Andrew Cuomos, poised to become law, which then requires cricket to be included in the purview of the New York State Athletic Commission.

The mover and shaker behind this is New York State Sen. Kevin Thomas, the first Indian-American to be elected to the upper house of the state.

The sport of cricket goes hand in hand with the diversity and multiculturalism of our state, which is home to a number of thriving immigrant communities who grew up playing cricket and watching cricket, the senator said in a press release after the bill was passed. I believe that New York has a unique opportunity to become the official US Cricket Capitol, which is why I have introduced this legislation to recognize the legitimacy and value of cricket to our state.

Thomas said he was very excited to sponsor the legislation, especially since so many members of the South Asian community share a love and passion for this sport.

US Cricket Director for New York Ajith Bhaskar called it great news for the Empire States cricket community. New York already has a place in cricket history as it hosted the first international sporting match in 1844. I am grateful to Senator Kevin Thomas for bringing this exciting and popular sport to the fore, which will help us take the game to the next level here in upstate New York.

Worldwide, cricket is the second most popular game after football with an estimated 2.5 billion people.

In recent years, cricket clubs have sprung up all over the United States, fields have been prepared and players recruited. Starting with neighborhood friends and casual competitions, it has grown into a serious and competitive sport with competitions involving several teams playing in locations in Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Florida, and other states.

Not only that, cricket organizations believe they need to catch youngsters, such as the Tampa Cricket League which was founded in 2007, recently (23 May 2021) held a youth camp with the famous former West Indian captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul, in association with Sarasota International Cricket Club , to share tips and tricks. Sixty children and their parents were present.

The newcomer on the block is the American Premiere League, founded by Jay Mir, a businessman in the tri-state area, which quickly gained some notoriety after its launch in May.

History

The website usacricket.org says that America has one of the richest cricket histories of any country in the world, dating back over 300 years! That it predates baseball, and there are historical references to it in 1709 when a Virginia plantation owner William Byrd wrote about it in his journal; And none other than Benjamin Franklin, in 1778, brought back the 1744 laws as the rulebook for England’s cricket, says usacricket.org.

Not surprisingly, the British colonized both India and the United States.

But cricket has gotten its biggest boost from immigrants who came to America from the South Asian subcontinent in the more recent past. Cricket teams were formed in universities and cities such as Dartmouth, Amherst College, Mass., Philadelphia Cricket Club, to name a few.

The National Cricket League held games with teams from 8 states; and amateur city leagues in Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, and metropolitan cities such as New York City. American Pro Cricket LLC was formed in 2004, Wikipedia notes; In 2011, the US Twenty20 Championship was played in New Jersey; Even regionally identified organizations like the Telugu Association of North America formed the TANA Premier League and hosted competitions in the US; plus all the non-profit cricket entities such as the New England Cricket Association sprang up. Add to that the fact that special cricket fields are being built in various locations.

In the present, cricket tournaments were canceled or postponed in 2020 when the pandemic hit the US. But teams and organizers stayed in touch.

Interestingly, as more Indian-Americans are elected to public office, the profile of the game gets a boost, like the New York State Sen’s aforementioned effort. Kevin Thomas, demanding funding for the game in the state budget.

As for USA Cricket, which was organized according to the regional zones Midwest Zone, South West Zone, Mid-Atlantic Zone, West Zone etc., and on April 5, 2021, the website shows that teams have played three matches this year. The organization had stayed in touch with all known leagues and academies in the US during the pandemic, and on January 2, 2021, it announced a master plan that will open a web portal to connect with interested parties and get started.

The latest entity that just launched at the end of May, and which promises to be a major one, is the American Premiere League Cricket which is holding trials in Old Bridge, NJ to identify the best talent for the fall tournament.

Cricket is in my blood, entrepreneur Jay Mir, founder and CEO of APL, told Desi Talk. Born in Lahore, Pakistan, Mir was joined by several former professional cricketers, dozens of athletic hopefuls aspiring to be a part of the launch of the American Premiere League. The APL has 7 franchises spread across regions of the world where the game is popular, including America where it is growing.

Cricket enthusiasts see great potential in the US for the growth of the game. Mir believes his effort is the first of its kind, a truly organized effort to build momentum and bring the sport into the mainstream in America, the APL news release says.

A week-long tournament at Montclair State University’s Yogi Berra Stadium, confirmed for September, will feature the best American talent along with several international players, the APL promises.

On May 14, APL announced that Eraj Abidi, a prominent Maryland pharmaceutical executive/businessman, has signed an exclusive contract with APL to purchase the “Americans” franchise that will represent the diverse cricketing community in the United States.

On May 25, Michael Virk, a Pittsburgh, PA businessman, signed an exclusive contract with APL to purchase the “Windees” franchise that will represent the diverse Caribbean community in the United States.

And on May 28, APL announced that Victoria Morgan, a senior pharmaceutical company of North Westchester, New York, has signed an exclusive contract to purchase the “English” franchise, which will represent the English community in the United States.

Our findings showed that we needed to target South Asians and other cricket-loving communities, including from the Caribbean and the UK, Australia, Mir told Desi Talk.

Mir says he has signed a three-year contract for the Jersey Jackals Stadium in Middlefalls, NJ, for cricket tournaments. We have prepared the field and we will have ex-cricketers, and we are making the same model as the Indian Premiere League, he said.