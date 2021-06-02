Conference USA Announces 2021 Football Broadcast Schedule





DALLAS Conference USA announced the broadcast schedule for the 2021 season on Tuesday, and UTSA has now selected 11 of the 12 regular season games for traditional linear television or digital streaming. Conference USA announced the broadcast schedule for the 2021 season on Tuesday, and UTSA has now selected 11 of the 12 regular season games for traditional linear television or digital streaming. Following last week’s announcement that the Illinois Roadrunners’ season opener was picked up for a national TV broadcast on the Big Ten Network on Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m., C-USA’s broadcast partners picked up 10 additional UTSA games. UTSA’s home opener against Lamar on September 11 has been selected for a 5 p.m. kick-off on ESPN3 and the conference member lifter against Middle Tennessee next Saturday at the Alamodome will be at 5 p.m. on ESPN+. The remaining four home games will be broadcast on the ESPN network family, either on traditional linear TV or digital streaming. UTSA’s other home games are against UNLV on October 2 at 5:00 PM, Rice on October 16 at 5:00 PM, Southern Miss at 2:30 PM on November 13, and UAB at 2:30 PM on November 20. Two of UTSA’s road races have been picked up by Stadium, which is broadcast on regional sports networks across the country. The Roadrunners will take on WKU in Bowling Green on October 2 at 6 p.m. Ky., and Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. October 23 in Ruston in games broadcast by Stadium. After an inactive week, UTSA will visit El Paso on November 6 to play against UTEP at 3:00 PM, while the regular season finale in North Texas kicks off on November 27 at 1:00 PM. Both games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. The 2021 C-USA Championship Game on December 4 will air nationally on CBS Sports Network. The Roadrunners, who have seen their last 97 games, also have a road date with Memphis on September 25, and that game’s TV roster and kick-off time are expected to be announced at a later date. UTSA is coming off a 7-5 campaign that ended with the program’s second bowl, a minor 31-24 setback to No. 16 Louisiana in the 2020 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Dec. 26 in Dallas. head coach Jeff Traylor led the Roadrunners to the second-most wins in school history, the most wins by a first-year head coach, and second place in the C-USA West Division with a 5-2 point. Season tickets for UTSA’s 2021 home schedule are on sale now. The Roadrunners will host six games at the Alamodome this fall to mark the tenth anniversary of UTSA Football’s inaugural season. Season ticket prices start at $75 per seat, and there are two subscriptions for under $100. Plus, there are “all-inclusive” options that include access to the new Touchdown Club in the North Zone. To purchase your subscriptions, call or text 210-458-UTSA (8872) or click here.Payment plans for all subscription packages are available. Current UTSA students get free access to all home games by downloading tickets through their account manager. ABOUT STADIUM Stadium is the original multi-platform sports network featuring exclusive live and on-demand games and events, expanded highlights, classic games, original programming and daily live studio programming. Stadium includes a 24/7 linear feed across both digital and broadcast platforms, as well as a comprehensive range of on-demand (VOD) digital content, including additional live games and events. For more information, visit: http://watchstadium.com/. ABOUT ESPN+ ESPN+ is the leading sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to 8.5 million subscribers and offers fans across the US thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content. Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 a year) at ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN app (mobile and connected devices). It’s also available as part of the Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu (ad-supported), all for just $12.99 per month. -UTSA-







