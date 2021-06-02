Texas Tech Tennis welcomes historic newcomers in 2021





LUBBOCK, Texas For the first time in the history of the program, Texas Tech Men’s Tennis has been awarded a national ranking for their 2021 recruitment class by For the first time in the history of the program, Texas Tech Men’s Tennis has been awarded a national ranking for their 2021 recruitment class by Tennis Recruitment Network . With a recruiting class of number 15, Texas Tech welcomes newcomers Takeyasu Sekiguchi, Sebastian Abboud, Piotr Pawlak and Olle Wallin to Lubbock in the fall of 2021. The number 15 ranking puts the Red Raiders at the top of the Big 12 Conference and Will to deepen the roster adding to what is expected to be an already talented lineup for head coach Danny Whitehead and assistant coach MichaelBreler. Takeyasu (Take)Sekiguchi comes to Lubbock from the prestigious Weil Tennis Academy in Ojai, California. Currently classified as a 5 star recruit, Take was a blue chip player with a score of a whopping 20thnational. “Takeyasu is an impressive young man who has shown great promise throughout his junior career and has been ranked as high as a top 20 recruit nationally.” said head coach Danny Whitehead “His communication and work ethic are already impressive for us; we believe his future as a Red Raider is very bright and we are excited to see what he can achieve.” Swedish-born Sebastian Abbound is currently attending KLTK’s Academy, where he has seen great success in his junior career. Ranked as the number two under-18 player in Sweden, Abbound was also a national doubles champion as well as a national team champion. “Sebastian has shown that he has a high ceiling with his results in tournaments.” noted Whitehead “He has a lot of support from coaches in Sweden who believe his best tennis is ahead of him. We believe he will thrive if he comes in and competes against the best in college tennis.” Rounding out Tech’s historic class is Polish-born Piotr Pawlak. Pawlak, who currently competes for Club WKT Mera Warszawa, was the 18-year-old champion of the Polish National Tournament, winning two ITF singles titles and five ITF doubles titles. At one point in his young career, Pawlak was the top-ranked under-16 player in Poland. On what he expects from Piotr, Whitehead stated: “Piotr has proven that he is one of the best juniors in the world. With his top 50 ITF wins and strong national results in Poland we are looking for him to come in and his work ethic continue and look to contribute to this team” The Swedish influence on Red Raider’s roster continues with the addition of UNC-Charlotte transfer Olle Wallin. In his first season with UNC Charlotte, Wallin mainly competed in the number one singles slot, finishing the season with eight wins and just one loss. Wallin has also achieved success in international competition after being the semi-finalist twice on the ITF Junior World Tour and earning one ATP point. When asked why he wanted Wallin on the tech roster, Whitehead said: “Olle had an impressive freshman season at Charlotte with some very good wins at the top of the lineup against top 15 teams and NCAA teams after the He seems hungry for more and we are excited to have him with us as a sophomore this year and continue to grow here in Lubbock.” “We are delighted to have this class join our team. It is a very talented group that I know will be hungry to contribute to our team. We are delighted to have them fully integrated into our team here and that our leaders help them transform into the Red Raider environment.” Whitehead stated, “Coach Breler has done an excellent job of immersing himself in the college recruiting scene and helping identify which student-athletes are the best fit for our culture here at Texas Tech.” Visit www.TexasTech.com for the latest news and information on the Texas Tech Men’s Tennis Program. Fans are also encouraged to follow the program on Twitter and Instagram at @TexasTechMTEN.

