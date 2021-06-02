United demands Covid clarity | Morning Bulletin

NBL ladder leader Melbourne United are seeking clarification on their traveling future after crossing interstate since last week with no idea of ​​a return date home as the finals loom.

United have been on the road since the Covid-19 outbreak in Melbourne, having played the last two games against the Kings and Taipans in Sydney.

The championship favorites will face the Wildcats on Friday in Perth for a regular season home final against the Adelaide 36ers at the John Cain Arena on Sunday, although the game could be rescheduled if Victoria’s lockdown is extended.

United could also be forced to play their opening finals interstate.

Coach Dean Vickerman spoke to the professional sports team about the human reality of life in quarantine on the road.

From players with families to potential Olympic campaigns, Vickermans’ coaching function is layered.

We have three boys with new babies, Vickerman said.

You talk about the guys who are also potential Olympians, they have a COVID shot tomorrow, we don’t know when we’re going home, they’re going to America right after the season and in an Olympic campaign.

They look at the long term and can be away from wives, family, girlfriends for a long, long time, so that’s the worst part of the situation. How can we handle that every day and it’s by having fun, playing basketball, because when your job takes you away from your family, that’s a real challenge.

United will be confined to their hotel rooms for much of their stay in Western Australia, which Vickerman says presents a significant mental challenge.

We understand we were in a dirty quarantine situation, so our only outlet is to get to practice, he said.

Otherwise were locked in a floor in the hotel. We’ve been there before when we were in Cairns and we got a ping pong table, we played some games, well create something fun and competitive for the group to take their mind off that they are in that lockdown.

This group plays cards and they have several little things going on, so it’s always nice to spend time together in those situations.

Whenever we get information about what’s a possibility or what’s next for us, we never hide it from the playgroup, it’s always direct.

If that means it’s on match day, we’ll give it to our players as soon as we know, and they’re great at processing it and then moving on.

United forward Scotty Hopson understands the importance of the clash with Perth, with a victory securing first place for the final.

Our mentality is just another game, but we want to get home field advantage into the playoffs, Hopson said.

We were going to fight for this game like we would any other game and try to do our best.

I’m excited. We are looking forward to the challenge, we know they will be strengthened in there, but I will take my boys and compete with them everywhere. We have been fighters on the road all season and would continue that form and energy and bring it to Perth.

Originally published as United wants clarity about Covid