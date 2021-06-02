Starting times Memorial Tournament 2021, TV coverage, viewer’s guide | Golf news and travel information





It’s time to return to The House That Jack Built. This year’s Memorial Tournament in the renovated Muirfield Village will be quite an event with the top five players in the FedEx Cup standings all looking to impress The Golden Bear.

The most recent Memorial winner, 2020’s Jon Rahm, could potentially be the first man to defend his title since Tiger Woods in 2001. Along with the Spaniard, this tournament will feature big names such as 2018 winner Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy , Tony Finau and Viktor Hovland.

Sure, you’ll want to watch the players, but you’ll also want to watch the track, as it’s going to be a major storyline for the next few days. Last year, Muirfield Village was unusually difficult, as the grounds crew let the track get solid and fast before tearing it up for renovation. The major changes now include irrigation work, a brand new Precision Aire system, state-of-the-art fairways and greens and over 140 trees added around the course. The course can now be played up to 100 meters longer. Not bad for a year of work.

The winner of this event will receive 550 FedEx Cup points and a $1,674 million share of the $9.3 million purse.

Golf Channel reports live on Thursdays and Fridays from 3-7pm EDT. On Saturday, Golf Channel will have live coverage from 12:30pm-3pm, with CBS closing the day from 3-6pm. On Sundays, Golf Channel will have live coverage from 12:30pm – 2:30pm, with CBS closing the day from 2:30pm – 6:00pm

PGA Tour Live streaming coverage takes place from 7:15 AM to 7:00 PM EDT on Thursdays and Fridays and from 7:45 AM to 6:00 PM on Saturdays and Sundays.

Outside of the US, you can watch live Featured Groups, Featured Holes and major broadcasts on GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR. click here to check local offers and availability.

Find all the PGA Tour live score data here.

Tee Times (all times EDT, all rounds in Muirfield Village)

7:20 am — Byeong Hun An, Doc Redman, Sepp Straka

07:32 — Charl Schwartzel, KJ Choi, Lucas Glover

7:44 AM — Camilo Villegas, Wyndham Clark, Bo Hoag

7:56 AM — Matt Kuchar, Jimmy Walker, Tony Finau

8:08 am — Michael Thompson, Adam Long, Danny Willett

8:20 am — Max Homa, Jim Herman, Brendon Todd

8:32 am — Cameron Champ, Troy Merritt, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:44 a.m. — Billy Horschel, Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry

8:56 AM — Lanto Griffin, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley

09:08 — Rafa Cabrera Bello, Harold Varner III, Denny McCarthy

12:20 p.m. — Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Danny Lee

12:32 p.m. — Talor Gooch, Xinjun Zhang, Victor Perez

12:44 PM — Kyle Stanley, Luke List, Scottie Scheffler

12:56 PM — Marc Leishman, Richy Werenski, William McGirt

13:08 — Martin Laird, Sungjae Im, Aaron Wise

1:20 p.m. — CT Pan, JB Holmes, Jason Day

13:32 — Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay

13:44 — Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

13:56 — Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Robby Shelton

14:08 – Sahith Theegala, Chase Johnson

14:20 — Antoine Rozner, Takumi Kanaya

7:20 am — Mackenzie Hughes, Emiliano Grillo, Matthew NeSmith

07:32 — Alex Noren, Jamie Lovemark, Matt Wallace

7:44 AM — Mark Hubbard, Tyler McCumber, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:56 AM — Robert Streb, Charles Howell III, Jason Dufner

8:08 am — Si Woo Kim, Brian Gay, Brendan Steele

8:20 a.m. — Dylan Frittelli, Gary Woodland, Bubba Watson

8:32 am — Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed

8:44 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele

8:56 a.m. — Hudson Swafford, Corey Conners, Russell Knox

09:08 — Adam Hadwin, Padraig Harrington, Doug Pin

12:20 p.m. — Vaughn Taylor, David Lingmerth, Harry Higgs

12:32 p.m. — Kevin Streelman, Cameron Tringale, Brandon Hagy

12:44 PM — Russell Henley, Henrik Norlander, Cam Davis

12:56 PM — Carlos Ortiz, Joaquin Niemann, JT Poston

13:08 – Matt Jones, Branden Grace, Sebastian Munoz

13:20 — KH Lee, Joel Dahmen, Louis Oosthuizen

13:32 — Sam Burns, Stewart Cink, Tyler Duncan

13:44 — Cameron Smith, Sung Kang, Patton Kizzire

13:56 — James Hahn, Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Herbert

14:08 – Haotong Li, Tyler Strafaci, (a) Joe Long

7:20 am — Vaughn Taylor, David Lingmerth, Harry Higgs

07:32 – Kevin Streelman, Cameron Tringale, Brandon leave

7:44 a.m. — Russell Henley, Henrik Norlander, Cam Davis

7:56 AM — Carlos Ortiz, Joaquin Niemann, JT Poston

08:08 – Matt Jones, Branden Grace, Sebastian Munoz

8:20 am — KH Lee, Joel Dahmen, Louis Oosthuizen

8:32 am — Sam Burns, Stewart Cink, Tyler Duncan

8:44 AM — Cameron Smith, Sung Kang, Patton Kizzire

8:56 AM — James Hahn, Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Herbert

09:08 – Haotong Li, Tyler Strafaci, (a) Joe Long

12:20 p.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Emiliano Grillo, Matthew NeSmith

12:32 p.m. — Alex Noren, Jamie Lovemark, Matt Wallace

12:44 PM — Mark Hubbard, Tyler McCumber, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:56 PM — Robert Streb, Charles Howell III, Jason Dufner

13:08 — Si Woo Kim, Brian Gay, Brendan Steele

13:20 — Dylan Frittelli, Gary Woodland, Bubba Watson

13:32 — Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed

13:44 – Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele

13:56 — Hudson Swafford, Corey Conners, Russell Knox

14:08 — Adam Hadwin, Padraig Harrington, Doug Pin

7:20 am — Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Danny Lee

07:32 — Talor Gooch, Xinjun Zhang, Victor Perez

7:44 a.m. — Kyle Stanley, Luke List, Scottie Scheffler

7:56 AM — Marc Leishman, Richy Werenski, William McGirt

8:08 am — Martin Laird, Sungjae Im, Aaron Wise

8:20 a.m. — CT Pan, JB Holmes, Jason Day

8:32 am — Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay

8:44 AM — Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

8:56 AM — Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Robby Shelton

09:08 – Sahith Theegala, Chase Johnson

09:20 — Antoine Rozner, Takumi Kanaya

12:20 PM — Byeong Hun An, Doc Redman, Sepp Strakap

12:32 p.m. — Charl Schwartzel, KJ Choi, Lucas Glover

12:44 PM — Camilo Villegas, Wyndham Clark, Bo Hoag

12:56 p.m. — Matt Kuchar, Jimmy Walker, Tony Finau

13:08 — Michael Thompson, Adam Long, Danny Willett

13:20 — Max Homa, Jim Herman, Brendon Todd

13:32 — Cameron Champ, Troy Merritt, Matt Fitzpatrick

13:44 — Billy Horschel, Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry

13:56 — Lanto Griffin, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley

14:08 — Rafa Cabrera Bello, Harold Varner III, Denny McCarthy

