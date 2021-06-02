Sports
Starting times Memorial Tournament 2021, TV coverage, viewer’s guide | Golf news and travel information
It’s time to return to The House That Jack Built. This year’s Memorial Tournament in the renovated Muirfield Village will be quite an event with the top five players in the FedEx Cup standings all looking to impress The Golden Bear.
The most recent Memorial winner, 2020’s Jon Rahm, could potentially be the first man to defend his title since Tiger Woods in 2001. Along with the Spaniard, this tournament will feature big names such as 2018 winner Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy , Tony Finau and Viktor Hovland.
Sure, you’ll want to watch the players, but you’ll also want to watch the track, as it’s going to be a major storyline for the next few days. Last year, Muirfield Village was unusually difficult, as the grounds crew let the track get solid and fast before tearing it up for renovation. The major changes now include irrigation work, a brand new Precision Aire system, state-of-the-art fairways and greens and over 140 trees added around the course. The course can now be played up to 100 meters longer. Not bad for a year of work.
The winner of this event will receive 550 FedEx Cup points and a $1,674 million share of the $9.3 million purse.
Golf Channel reports live on Thursdays and Fridays from 3-7pm EDT. On Saturday, Golf Channel will have live coverage from 12:30pm-3pm, with CBS closing the day from 3-6pm. On Sundays, Golf Channel will have live coverage from 12:30pm – 2:30pm, with CBS closing the day from 2:30pm – 6:00pm
PGA Tour Live streaming coverage takes place from 7:15 AM to 7:00 PM EDT on Thursdays and Fridays and from 7:45 AM to 6:00 PM on Saturdays and Sundays.
Outside of the US, you can watch live Featured Groups, Featured Holes and major broadcasts on GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR. click here to check local offers and availability.
Find all the PGA Tour live score data here.
Tee Times (all times EDT, all rounds in Muirfield Village)
7:20 am — Byeong Hun An, Doc Redman, Sepp Straka
07:32 — Charl Schwartzel, KJ Choi, Lucas Glover
7:44 AM — Camilo Villegas, Wyndham Clark, Bo Hoag
7:56 AM — Matt Kuchar, Jimmy Walker, Tony Finau
8:08 am — Michael Thompson, Adam Long, Danny Willett
8:20 am — Max Homa, Jim Herman, Brendon Todd
8:32 am — Cameron Champ, Troy Merritt, Matt Fitzpatrick
8:44 a.m. — Billy Horschel, Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry
8:56 AM — Lanto Griffin, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley
09:08 — Rafa Cabrera Bello, Harold Varner III, Denny McCarthy
12:20 p.m. — Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Danny Lee
12:32 p.m. — Talor Gooch, Xinjun Zhang, Victor Perez
12:44 PM — Kyle Stanley, Luke List, Scottie Scheffler
12:56 PM — Marc Leishman, Richy Werenski, William McGirt
13:08 — Martin Laird, Sungjae Im, Aaron Wise
1:20 p.m. — CT Pan, JB Holmes, Jason Day
13:32 — Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay
13:44 — Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott
13:56 — Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Robby Shelton
14:08 – Sahith Theegala, Chase Johnson
14:20 — Antoine Rozner, Takumi Kanaya
7:20 am — Mackenzie Hughes, Emiliano Grillo, Matthew NeSmith
07:32 — Alex Noren, Jamie Lovemark, Matt Wallace
7:44 AM — Mark Hubbard, Tyler McCumber, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
7:56 AM — Robert Streb, Charles Howell III, Jason Dufner
8:08 am — Si Woo Kim, Brian Gay, Brendan Steele
8:20 a.m. — Dylan Frittelli, Gary Woodland, Bubba Watson
8:32 am — Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed
8:44 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele
8:56 a.m. — Hudson Swafford, Corey Conners, Russell Knox
09:08 — Adam Hadwin, Padraig Harrington, Doug Pin
12:20 p.m. — Vaughn Taylor, David Lingmerth, Harry Higgs
12:32 p.m. — Kevin Streelman, Cameron Tringale, Brandon Hagy
12:44 PM — Russell Henley, Henrik Norlander, Cam Davis
12:56 PM — Carlos Ortiz, Joaquin Niemann, JT Poston
13:08 – Matt Jones, Branden Grace, Sebastian Munoz
13:20 — KH Lee, Joel Dahmen, Louis Oosthuizen
13:32 — Sam Burns, Stewart Cink, Tyler Duncan
13:44 — Cameron Smith, Sung Kang, Patton Kizzire
13:56 — James Hahn, Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Herbert
14:08 – Haotong Li, Tyler Strafaci, (a) Joe Long
7:20 am — Vaughn Taylor, David Lingmerth, Harry Higgs
07:32 – Kevin Streelman, Cameron Tringale, Brandon leave
7:44 a.m. — Russell Henley, Henrik Norlander, Cam Davis
7:56 AM — Carlos Ortiz, Joaquin Niemann, JT Poston
08:08 – Matt Jones, Branden Grace, Sebastian Munoz
8:20 am — KH Lee, Joel Dahmen, Louis Oosthuizen
8:32 am — Sam Burns, Stewart Cink, Tyler Duncan
8:44 AM — Cameron Smith, Sung Kang, Patton Kizzire
8:56 AM — James Hahn, Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Herbert
09:08 – Haotong Li, Tyler Strafaci, (a) Joe Long
12:20 p.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Emiliano Grillo, Matthew NeSmith
12:32 p.m. — Alex Noren, Jamie Lovemark, Matt Wallace
12:44 PM — Mark Hubbard, Tyler McCumber, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:56 PM — Robert Streb, Charles Howell III, Jason Dufner
13:08 — Si Woo Kim, Brian Gay, Brendan Steele
13:20 — Dylan Frittelli, Gary Woodland, Bubba Watson
13:32 — Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed
13:44 – Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele
13:56 — Hudson Swafford, Corey Conners, Russell Knox
14:08 — Adam Hadwin, Padraig Harrington, Doug Pin
7:20 am — Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Danny Lee
07:32 — Talor Gooch, Xinjun Zhang, Victor Perez
7:44 a.m. — Kyle Stanley, Luke List, Scottie Scheffler
7:56 AM — Marc Leishman, Richy Werenski, William McGirt
8:08 am — Martin Laird, Sungjae Im, Aaron Wise
8:20 a.m. — CT Pan, JB Holmes, Jason Day
8:32 am — Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay
8:44 AM — Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott
8:56 AM — Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Robby Shelton
09:08 – Sahith Theegala, Chase Johnson
09:20 — Antoine Rozner, Takumi Kanaya
12:20 PM — Byeong Hun An, Doc Redman, Sepp Strakap
12:32 p.m. — Charl Schwartzel, KJ Choi, Lucas Glover
12:44 PM — Camilo Villegas, Wyndham Clark, Bo Hoag
12:56 p.m. — Matt Kuchar, Jimmy Walker, Tony Finau
13:08 — Michael Thompson, Adam Long, Danny Willett
13:20 — Max Homa, Jim Herman, Brendon Todd
13:32 — Cameron Champ, Troy Merritt, Matt Fitzpatrick
13:44 — Billy Horschel, Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry
13:56 — Lanto Griffin, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley
14:08 — Rafa Cabrera Bello, Harold Varner III, Denny McCarthy
