



Harvard University roommates are the creators behind Chirps, a cricket protein company We start at Chew, a food and beverage innovation lab where food is constantly being invented and reinvented. Dan Anthony and try a bag of Chirps Updated: 8:25 PM EDT June 1, 2021

Hide Transcription

Show transcript TED: FARM TO T, LOCALLY PROVIDED, FOOD BUZZ TERMS, YES, BUT THEY MEAN A TREND, CONSUMERS SEE MORE THAN EVER WHERE THEIR FOOD COMES AND HOW IT INFLUENCES THE ENVIRONMENT. >> THE FOOD SYSTEM CURRENTLY SUFFERS FOR THAT REALLY. WE SEE WHAT HAPPENED TO THE DROUGHT, WHAT AND HAPPENED IN EUROPE, CROP LOSS. IN THE US I’M ENCOURAGED BY HOW MANY PEOPLE WHO ADJUST TIEANG HABITS. TED: THE CEO AND FOUNDER OF CHEW. >> WE INVENTION AND REINVENTION THE FOOD SYSTEM, MAKE IT SUSTAINABLE, PROFITABLE AND SCALABLE, BUT MAKE IT AVAILABLE TO THE MASS. TED: THE FINAL PART ISEY K, AVAILABLE TO THE MASS. AFTER CLOSE A SHIFT IN THE WORLD’S BEST RESTAURANTS, HE SAYED HE SUSPECTED TO MAKE GOOD FOOD ONLY FOR THE RICH. AT CHEW, SCIENTISTS AND SHIPS WORK SIDE BY SIDE TO HELP FOOD COMPANIES WITH ALL PRACTICAL PROBLEMS, MAKE FDOO SUSTAINABLE, MAKE A SNACK WITH LESS SUGAR BUT JUST AS FUN, OR WITH MORE NUTRIENTS. EVERYTHING HERE IS TOP SECRET YOU DON’T KNOW BUT THEY HAVE DETAILS OF ONE RECIPE SHARE. >> WE HAVE THE PRIVILEGE OF WELCOMING ONE PROJECT FOR INDIA, WHERE WE PACKAGE THESE PRODUCTS THROUGH SOUC MH NUTRITION WE CAN OFFER THAT WE ENCOUNTER THE EFFECTS OF STUNTING AND WASTE IN CHILDREN. D: THEY MAY BE USEFUL AND MAY BE NEEDED IN THE FUTURE AS THE WORLD’S EXPLORING POPULATION. THERE ARE LESS UNDER 7.9 BILLION ON THE PLANET CURRENTLY. 9 BILLION BY 2050.>> HOW WILL THOSE PEOPLE BE FEED? TED: ALBERT IS ON A MISSION TO ANSWER THAT QUESTION. HE IS A FOOD SCIENTIST AT THE UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND. >> WHAT ARE YOU GOING? D CUT THE AMAZON? I DON’T THINK THAT’S A GREAT IDEA. SO WE NEED TO WORK ON TECHNOLOGIES THAT IMPROVE AGRICULTURE, FOOD AND SUSTAINABILITY. TED: HE BELIEVES THAT TECHNOLOGY AS A TOOL FOR EDITING TAKEN CAN BE THE ANSWER. >> WE CAN CUT, EDIT, Paste, DELETE, INSERT JUST LIKE MICROSOFT EXCEPT IT’S DNA. THIS ALLOWS US TO DEVELOP NEW PROPERTIES BY ADOPTING CHANGES THAT ARE VERY SMALL, DO NOT INSERT FOREIGN DNA, BUT USING IT AS AN ADVANCED TOOL. YOU WANT TO CHANGE A TRADE THAT WOULD BE DRY TOLERANT MAKE PLANT FOOD PLEASE ? CHIRPS ARE PACKED — NUTRITION? TED: HE USES IT TO DEVELOP SORGHUM THAT CAN BE MADE INTO FLOUR AND IS ONE OF THE MOST CONSUMED GRAINS IN THE WORLD. >>EW RESEARCHED IN OUR LAB CONTROL OF MALE AND FEMALE DEVELOPMENT IN PLANTS. THIS ALLOWS US TO MAKE BRHYSID AND INCREASES YIELDS AND BASIC HEALTH OF PLANTS. D: TOO STRONG PLANTS CAN FEE A GROWING POPULATION, BUT IT IS NOT ENOUGH. THE PRODUCTION OF ANIMAL MEAT, PARTICULARLY BEEF, IS SUSTAINABLE. WHAT IF YOU CAN GET THE NUTRITIONAL BENEFIT FROM BEEF VERY DIFFERENT? MAYBE A SLLERMA MULTI-LEG CREATURE. >> A TRENDOW TDSAR ALTERNATE DIETS IS POPULAR IF WE SEE THE IMPACT IT HAS ON OUR ENVIRONMENT DUE TO OUR DIETARY NEEDS. D: TOO 2000 GALLONS OF WATER ARE REQUIRED TO PRODUCE ONE POUND OF BEEF. ONE POUND OF CRICKET PROTEIN REQUIRES A GALLON OF WATER. A PROFESSOR OF BIOLOGY AT BOSTON UNIVERSITY RESEARCHES BUGS AND EATS EMTH. >> THEY ARE DELICIOUS. INSECTS PROVIDE A BIG WORD OF OFCH PROTEIN. THEY ARE ALSO HIGH IN PROTEIN AND HIGH IN FAT, WHICH IS AN IMPORTANT NUTRITIONAL COMPONENT. D:TE A TNDHEY ARE DECREASING, WHAT WILL THEY LOOK LIKE. THERE ARE BUGS IN THESE CHIPS, OR CHISRP, WHEN THEY ARE COLD. THEY WERE MADE BY TWO HARVARD ROOM COMPANIES. ONE SPOKE TO THIS VIA FACEBOOK. >> WE SEE CHIRPS AS THE BEGINNING OF ETH. YOU CAN USE INSECTS TO REPLACE PROTEINS. WE SET A WORLD WHERE TO ORDER IT. TED: ANTHONY AND I WILL START CRPSHI. CRICKET PROTEIN. IT’S DELICIOUS. I GET A LITTLE BARBECUE FLAVOR, NOT MUCH CRICKET. IT’S FAIR TO SAY IF YOU DON’T KNOW AND SOMEONE HAS TASTED YOU ONE OF THESE AND YOU TASTED IT, YOU WOULD NOT SAY IT TASTE LIKE BUGS, right? IT TASTE LIKE A CHIP. ANTHY: TASTE LIKE CHIPS. CHIRPS IS FULL OF VEFI GRAM PROTEINS. EACH BAG OF CHIRPS, SEVEN GRAMS OF PROTEIN ON ONE OUR BEEF, ANMAD RK CUBAN IS A FAN OF KRICKETS. HE OFFERED THE FOUNDERS $100,000 WHEN THEY WERE ON “SHARK TANK”. UP NEXT, THE FUTURE OF FAST Harvard University roommates are the creators behind Chirps, a cricket protein company We start at Chew, a food and beverage innovation lab where food is constantly being invented and reinvented. Dan Anthony and try a bag of Chirps Updated: 8:25 PM EDT June 1, 2021 Chew is a team of chefs, scientists and innovators creating brands and products that are delicious, nutritious, sustainable, profitable and scalable Kathryn Spilios is a biology professor at Boston University. She is an expert in critters, studying them and eating them. What started as a failed attempt to feed fried crickets from the pet store to our sleeping companions has since transformed into a small business with critters’ goals for the future of food. 