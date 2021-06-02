VaSID All-State Football Team Honors Eight Keydets





HARRISONBURG, Va. Following the breakout of the 2020-21 season, the VMI football team was recognized by Commonwealth sports communications professionals as eight Keydets were named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) All-State football teams announced Tuesday. The team was featured by Stone Snyder is named the Defensive Player of the Year, Seth Morgan as the Offensive Rookie of the Year and Head Coach Scott Wachenheim as Coach of the Year. Junior wide receiver Jakob Herres was named to the First Team Offense, while Jordan Ward , AJ Smith and Snyder were named to First Team Defense. Junior left tackle Marshall Gill was named to the Second Team Offense, while junior long snapper Robert Soderholm was named to the Second Team Special Teams unit. The eight honored is the highest number in the program’s history for the annual VaSID awards. It also marks

the first time a VMI coach or player has been selected as VaSID state coach and/or players of the year. Wachenheim was named the Stats Perform FCS Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year as well as the AFCA FCS Coach of the Year (AFCA Region 2 Coach of Year). He was named Southern Conference Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season after leading the Keydets to a 6-2 overall record for the year, the program’s first SoCon title in 43 years (1977) and the first-ever FCS title. playoff appearance of the program. . Wachenheim was named Richmond’s Bobby Ross Touchdown Club Coach of the Year, given to the best Division I college football coach in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The Keydets earned the program’s first winning season since 1981 and were ranked No. 10 nationally in both the coaches and media polls after beating Wofford on March 27 to go to 5-0 of the year, the best start since 1960. VMI finished the season ranked #12 by both Stats Perform and the AFCA – prior to this season, VMI had never ranked nationally since joining the FCS ranks in 1982. VMI triumphed in all three road tests, finishing the regular season record undefeated for the first time since 1922. All three road wins (West Carolina, Samford and Wofford) took place where VMI had never won before, and the Keydets’ victory over #10 Furman to open the season marked VMI’s first win on a nationally ranked team since the 2002 . Jakob Herres was named SoCon Offensive Player of the Year and finished fourth in the voting for the Walter Payton FCS Offensive Player of the Year award. Stone Snyder was named SoCon Defensive Player of the Year and finished third in the voting for Buck Buchanan FCS Defensive Player of the Year honors. Freshman’s Red Shirt Seth Morgan received SoCon’s Freshman Player of the Year designation. 2020-21 VaSID University Division Football All-State Team Offensive Player of the Year: Malik Willis, Liberty

Defensive Player of the Year: Stone Snyder , VMI Special Team Player of the Year: Ethan Ratke, James Madison

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Seth Morgan , VMI Defensive Rookie of the Year: James Carpenter, James Madison

Coach of the Year: Scott Wachenheim , VMI Attack first team QB Malik Willis Liberty

RB Percy Agyei-Obese James Madison

RB Khalil Herbert Virginia Tech

W.R. Lavel Davis Jr. Virginia

WR Jakob Herres VMI WR Billy Kemp IV Virginia

W.R. Antwane Wells Jr. James Madison

TE Tony Polyan Virginia

OL Christian Darrisaw Virginia Tech

OL Raymond Gillespie James Madison

OL Olusegun Oluwatimi Virginia

OL Thomas Sargeant Liberty

OL Truvell Wilson James Madison Defense of the First Team Team DL Mike Greene James Madison

DL Durrell Johnson Liberty Johnson

DL Kobie Turner Richmond

DL Jordan Ward VMI LB Charles Snowden Virginia

LB Stone Snyder VMI LB Tristan Wheeler Richmond

CB Chamarri Conner Virginia Tech

CB Wesley McCormick James Madison

S Javon Scruggs Liberty

s AJ Smith VMI First Team Special Teams PK Ethan Ratke James Madison

P Harry O’Kelly James Madison

RET Demario Douglas Liberty

SPECIFICATION Kyle Davis James Madison Attack second team QB Brennan Armstrong Virginia

RB Jawon Hamilton James Madison

RB Malachi Imoh William & Mary

RB Joshua Mack Liberty

WR Kevin Shaa Liberty

WR DJ Stubbs Liberty

WR Kris Thornton James Madison

TE John Fitzgerald Richmond

OL Tim Coleman Richmond

OL Marshall Gill VMI OL Chris Glaser Virginia

OL Clayton McConnell Richmond

OL Brendan Schlittler Liberty Defense of the second team DL Amare Barno Virginia Tech

DL TreShaun Clark Liberty

DL Jarrod Hewitt Virginia Tech

DL Darius Reynolds Richmond

LB Anthony Butler Liberty

LB Tyler Dressler Richmond

LB Nick Jackson Virginia

LB Zane Zandier Virginia

CB Tyrek Funderburk Richmond

CB Greg Ross James Madison

S Divine Deablo Virginia Tech

S MJ Hampton James Madison Second Team Special Teams PK Alex Barbier Liberty

SPEC Robert Soderholm VMI

