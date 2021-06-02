Tennis star Naomi Osaka goes public with mental health issues helps others know they’re not alone – CBS Dallas/Fort Worth





by Robbie Owens | CBS 11 DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tennis star Naomi Osaka is the latest famous face to acknowledge that “it’s okay not to be okay”, add to the list of people going public with private mental health issues to show that no one is out of reach. “That self-stigma is real,” says Hannah Bott of Dallas, “and it keeps you locked in, you isolate yourself.” Bott admits she couldn’t embrace the liberating mantra for years, she didn’t even know what it was. “This journey has been a very long one for me,” she says. “I’ve struggled since I was a kid and so for a long time I didn’t know who to contact, what to do, what was going on.” Bott says her current husband encouraged her to seek help. And when she made her struggles with anxiety and postpartum depression public, something amazing happened. “All of a sudden people were saying ‘but me too and I’ve struggled with that too, and that’s what I’ve been dealing with’ and I realize that all these people I’ve been walking with for all these years that I’ve been hiding from , were going through the same thing I was – we just didn’t talk about it.” And those struggles are more common than many realize. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five American adults experiences a mental illness. For one in twenty, the disease is considered ‘serious’. And while advocates have long struggled to remove the stigma associated with mental illness, a separate battle is underway to remove financial barriers to care. Yet resources are still available, even if that help starts with a free phone call. “Don’t worry that there’s too much demand or let the worry of not having the finances be that thing that’s keeping you from seeking services,” says North Texas Behavioral Health Authority Matt Roberts. “Reach out for services. Food is in high demand around lunch time. But most people can find a place to have lunch. And so it can be with mental health. So it may require a little shopping. But in general, there are resources.” Roberts says their providers will often provide services on a sliding scale and even patients, some of whom will have free access to care, depending on their income. “It’s important that we say it as often as possible… ‘it’s okay not to be okay’ and there may be resources in this area, so it may take a little shopping; but it is important to reach out.” And Bott wholeheartedly agreed, adding that talking about her journey helps with her recovery. “Treatment – whether it’s therapy, whether it’s medication, or a combination is vital for recovery,” adding “because it works! It really could be better. It really could.” RESOURCES National Alliance for Mental Health North Texas North Texas Behavioral Health Authority

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos