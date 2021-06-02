Duluth East hockey coach Mike Randolph resigns

“We thank Coach Randolph for his years of dedication to the Duluth East High School hockey community,” said Magas.

The News Tribune contacted Randolph for comment, but he declined. The Duluth school board was due to hold a special meeting Thursday for the preliminary hearing of charges against a person under its authority. Magas said he could not confirm or deny that the encounter was about Randolph.

The district confirmed that Randolph, who is third in wins in Minnesota’s coaching annals, was under investigation for most of this spring after complaints were filed against him. The nature of those complaints is unknown.

Though Randolph declined to comment, he suggested his side of the story come out at a Friday morning press conference at the Heritage Center.

Randolph was a standout player at the powerhouse Duluth Cathedral (now Marshall) in the late 1960s.

He was a talented player who was one of the last two on the 1976 U.S. Olympic team before starting his coaching career with St. Scholastica under his former Cathedral coach, Del Genereau.

He followed that with a two-year stint as a head coach at Cathedral, an assistant role at Minnesota Duluth, and an assistant at Duluth Denfeld during the teams’ heyday in the late 1980s.

Then he was hired at Duluth East and immediate success followed. He coached the Greyhounds to 18 Class AA state tournaments, two championships (1995, 98) and six runner-up finishes.

But Randolph’s tenure was never without controversy. After several complaints from parents and questionable documentation about Christmas wreath sales, he was not hired as coach after the 2002-03 season.

Randolph was rehired in the spring of 2004.

They had a year to look for what I was doing wrong, but I wasn’t doing anything wrong, he told the News Tribune years later.

He surpassed 600 career victories early in the 2017-18 season, although wins in his final two seasons were not plentiful as East finished with sub-.500 records for the first time in 67 years. His win tally stands at 658, just 49 behind Rochester Mayo’s record holder Lorne Grosso.