Katie Price’s 360-per-night villa in Portugal with pool and games room

Bankrupt Katie Price has returned to Portugal for the second time in weeks.

She was one of the first Britons to take a plane holiday to Portugal with her fiancé Carl Woods last month.

It’s been less than two weeks since Katie and Carl landed in Portugal for the first time.

Now the hot reality star couple have returned to a secluded villa surrounded by extensive grounds.

At 360 a night, Katie and Carl certainly got their money’s worth with the beautiful villa.

It is certainly a place to envy with its glorious outdoor pool and soaring temperatures.

Under the blazing hot Portugal sun, the lovebirds will make use of the barbecue and pool, as well as the private garden.

Just steps away, the games room is completed with a pool table and ping pong table where Katie and Carl can hone their skills.







It is the perfect place for the couple to relax and spend more quality time together.

The four bedroom, four bathroom property is generously spread over four floors where they can let off steam.

Although it can accommodate up to eight people, Carl and Katie left alone for a break to make the baby.







No doubt her kids Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny will be joining them next vacation.

Katie has made no secret of her hopes of conceiving her sixth child.

The couple has already said they will try IVF and they hope to name their future daughter Miracle.

Lockdown has begun to ease and Britons are allowed to go on holiday again amid the coronavirus pandemic.







Countries have been color-coded to warn Britons what action to take after their holiday.

Portugal remains a green country, meaning people don’t have to isolate themselves in the UK when they return from their holidays.

Katie and Carl have made every effort to get married later this year.

Though they have yet to set a date, the businesswoman said she would be thrilled if her terminally ill mother Amy could attend the celebrations.







No exes or celebrities will be invited to the event, which will instead be a private and joyous affair for close family and friends.

It’s been kind of a whirlwind since Katie and Carl fell in love last year.

They met through mutual friends in the June/July period before starting their romance.

Things quickly grew when disaster struck and Katie broke both of her feet during their first vacation together to Turkey.

Carl has been incredibly supportive and supportive of his love every step of their recovery.

Although it is her eighth engagement and he will be her fourth husband, Katie will change her last name for the first time.