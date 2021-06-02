Anthony Davis of Los Angeles Lakers eliminated for Game 5 vs. Suns because of strained crotch





PHOENIX — Los Angeles Lakers star striker Anthony Davis will not play Tuesday in the crucial Game 5 in LA’s first round series with the Phoenix Suns due to a strained groin, the team announced. Markieff Morris will start in place of Davis, according to the lineups released 30 minutes before the tip. Davis hurt his crotch late in the second quarter of Game 4 and didn’t play after halftime, opening the door for the second-seeded Suns to make it 2-2 against the seventh-seeded Lakers. With Davis out, Phoenix point guard Chris Paul, who injured his right shoulder in Game 1, delivered his best performance of the series with 18 points, 9 assists, 3 steals and zero turnovers in Sunday’s 100-92 win. “Chris seemed limited for a few games, but clearly had a huge bounce-back game last game, and hopefully AD can come back at some point and give us the same kind of bounce-back game,” Coach Lakers. That’s what Frank Vogel said during his pregame press conference on Tuesday. “But it was just one of those series where two teams battle it out.” Davis tested his cross on the field about an hour and 15 minutes before the tip in Phoenix with mild training, mostly attempting stop shots with very little running or activity. Vogel said the Lakers training staff had been working non-stop since Sunday to recover from Davis’ injury, and the decision to play or not was taken out of Davis’ hands. “It’s a medical decision,” Vogel said. “If we feel like he’s at risk of injuring him further then of course they won’t have him. But if they feel like it’s just managing pain and he’s at no greater risk than any other player, they will but it will be a medical decision.’ Vogel added that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, out for Game 4 with a sore left knee, would return to the lineup on Tuesday.

