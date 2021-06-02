Buffalo Bills players ADP in women’s fantasy football through May





The 2021 NFL season is 100 days away and this is the time when fantasy football players are already participating in their checkers or starting preparation. This year the Buffalo Bills have some players that are likely to be highly sought after and the days of waiting for the later rounds to get your favorite player are a thing of the past. Let’s look at some average draft positions (ADP), according to Fantasy Alarm, for some of the best players on the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (QB #2, ADP: 42.63) Last year Josh Allen had a breakthrough year and probably won some manager championships. This year, unfortunately, the idea of ​​grabbing Josh Allen in the middle rounds will probably not go through. In fact, Allen is currently the second quarterback on the board around pick 42, which is about the middle of the fourth round. The only quarterback ahead of him right now is Patrick Mahomes, who puts out about 15 picks ahead of him. Buffalo Bills Running Backs Devin Singletary (RB#42, ADP: 128.44) Zack Moss (RB#39, ADP: 120.71) If there is one position that offers a major advantage, it is the running back position with both running backs in round 10 in 10 team competitions and round 12 in 12 team competitions. The problem is that it remains to be seen which player will be the recommended back, or whether the coaching staff will continue to use a running back through the committee. The running back I’d probably use in my fantasy football design if I wanted one would be Zack Moss, as he’ll probably make the goal line work. I don’t expect these two ADPs to move much this summer and could be good values ​​this year. Buffalo Bills wide receivers Stefon Diggs (WR#4, ADP: 21.75) Cole Beasley (WR#52, ADP: 150.05) Gabriel Davis (WR#62, ADP: 179.12) Emmanuel Sanders (WR#72, ADP: 203.61) It’s no surprise that Stefon Diggs is one of the top wide receivers this year, going late second, early third round in fantasy football drafts. He was one of the best in that position last year and there is no reason to think he will see much less this year. However, after Diggs, the next three wide receivers (Beasley, Davis and Sanders) go much later, and based on their position, the rankings aren’t even WR3. This is surprising for a violation that generated such large numbers last year. In PPR leagues, Beasley is definitely a player to aim for and I would target him for almost a full round before making sure I have him on my team. As for Davis and Sanders, I think you will definitely see their ADP rise once there is some clarity about who the starter is on the other side of the field. I’m leaning towards Gabriel Davis, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Sanders eventually wins the runway. Buffalo Bills tight ending Dawson Knox (TE#33, ADP: 231.79) The tight finishing position is difficult in fantasy football as there is a significant drop after the Top 3 of Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and George Kittle. If you miss those three and have a shot at a player like Irv Smith Jr., it would make sense to add Dawson Knox as a backup. He has yet to break out completely, but plays in a good passing offensive and along the stretch found the end zone quite often with five touchdowns in nine games (including the playoffs). This is another player who could have some good advantage and value when everything comes together in 2021.

