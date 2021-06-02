Connect with us

Sports

Boys tennis: Mt. Ararat springs into action at the right time in Class A North playoff win over Cony

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By


Luke Curnin of Mt. Ararat follows a forehand during Mt. Ararat’s 5-0 preliminary round win over Cony on Tuesday at Mt. Ararat Middle School in Topsham. Eli Canfield/The Times Record

TOPSHAM As the days get warmer and the sun sets later, the summer feeling comes around the corner. But before spring is over, there are games and competitions to be won and team champions will be crowned in high school sports across the state for the first time since February 2020.

It all started on Tuesday, when the postseason of the team tennis started with the preliminaries.

It’s an exciting time of year for our sport, said Jack Rioux, who is in his first season as the Eagles coach. We played well and seem to be hitting our stride at the right time, I know the team is ready for anything that comes their way.

Mount Ararat flexed his muscles on Tuesday, beating Cony 5-0 in a Class A North preliminary match at Mt. Ararat Middle School in Topsham.

The number 5 Eagles (9-4) will take on number 4 Mt. Blue (10-2) on Thursday. mountain Blue got a bye in the first round.

With the unique schedule surrounding COVID-19 protocols this season, much of the conference is unknown to the Eagles.

It’s going to be a mystery, we didn’t know how the healing points or the schedule would work in the year, so we knew this could be the case, Rioux said in reference to Thursday’s game with Mt. Blue. I just told the guys that all tennis courts are the same size, and to keep an open mind, when we do that, everything else comes to us.

Andrew Rancourt of Cony hits a serve during his match against Mt. Ararat in a qualifying round match at Topsham on Tuesday. Eli Canfield/The Times Record

For the no. 12 Rams (3-10) their rebuild and rebuild season is coming to an end.

We’ve come a long way from the start of the season, said Cony’s freshman coach Scott Munroe, who is also in his first year as a coach. We’ve done some good things this season and the players are the only reason why.

With only five healthy players and six players on the schedule, the Rams had to give up the second doubles of the game, as they had done for most of the season.

It was hard to be in our situation, but like I said, I’m really impressed with this group of young men, Munroe added. We have a lot of guys here who have a lot to look forward to.

The Eagles only needed two wins to decide the game, something they had no problem doing quickly.

Our singles have played great, it’s really just us staying at the top of our game, said Mt. Ararat striking Zander Chown, who cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Will Rancourt. We’re really improving in doubles, and that’s something that will be crucial for us soon.

Chown has dropped just two games all year, and only one in team play.

I think I played really well, Chown said. The improvements I’ve made since the last time I got to Mt. Ararat is now definitely paying off.

In the second singles match, Luke Curnin of Mt. Ararat defeated Conys Martin Serrusca 6-1, 6-1, the only Cony player to win a match. Landon Weaver eliminated Eric McDonnell in the third singles 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, Alex Liva and Ben Anderson defeated Camden Sirios and Tyler Foster 6-0, 6-0 to secure the Eagles sweep.

I love being with these guys, so I’m excited for the bus ride to Farmington, said Rioux.

«Previous

The next ”

related stories

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: