Boys tennis: Mt. Ararat springs into action at the right time in Class A North playoff win over Cony

TOPSHAM As the days get warmer and the sun sets later, the summer feeling comes around the corner. But before spring is over, there are games and competitions to be won and team champions will be crowned in high school sports across the state for the first time since February 2020.

It all started on Tuesday, when the postseason of the team tennis started with the preliminaries.

It’s an exciting time of year for our sport, said Jack Rioux, who is in his first season as the Eagles coach. We played well and seem to be hitting our stride at the right time, I know the team is ready for anything that comes their way.

Mount Ararat flexed his muscles on Tuesday, beating Cony 5-0 in a Class A North preliminary match at Mt. Ararat Middle School in Topsham.

The number 5 Eagles (9-4) will take on number 4 Mt. Blue (10-2) on Thursday. mountain Blue got a bye in the first round.

With the unique schedule surrounding COVID-19 protocols this season, much of the conference is unknown to the Eagles.

It’s going to be a mystery, we didn’t know how the healing points or the schedule would work in the year, so we knew this could be the case, Rioux said in reference to Thursday’s game with Mt. Blue. I just told the guys that all tennis courts are the same size, and to keep an open mind, when we do that, everything else comes to us.

For the no. 12 Rams (3-10) their rebuild and rebuild season is coming to an end.

We’ve come a long way from the start of the season, said Cony’s freshman coach Scott Munroe, who is also in his first year as a coach. We’ve done some good things this season and the players are the only reason why.

With only five healthy players and six players on the schedule, the Rams had to give up the second doubles of the game, as they had done for most of the season.

It was hard to be in our situation, but like I said, I’m really impressed with this group of young men, Munroe added. We have a lot of guys here who have a lot to look forward to.

The Eagles only needed two wins to decide the game, something they had no problem doing quickly.

Our singles have played great, it’s really just us staying at the top of our game, said Mt. Ararat striking Zander Chown, who cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Will Rancourt. We’re really improving in doubles, and that’s something that will be crucial for us soon.

Chown has dropped just two games all year, and only one in team play.

I think I played really well, Chown said. The improvements I’ve made since the last time I got to Mt. Ararat is now definitely paying off.

In the second singles match, Luke Curnin of Mt. Ararat defeated Conys Martin Serrusca 6-1, 6-1, the only Cony player to win a match. Landon Weaver eliminated Eric McDonnell in the third singles 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, Alex Liva and Ben Anderson defeated Camden Sirios and Tyler Foster 6-0, 6-0 to secure the Eagles sweep.

I love being with these guys, so I’m excited for the bus ride to Farmington, said Rioux.

