Fantasy Hockey Cheatsheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Lineup Strategy for June 2

It’s a two-game slate in the NHL on Wednesday with Winnipeg hosting Montreal in Game 1 of their second round series, and Vegas looking to rebound from a Game 1 loss in Colorado. Both home teams are favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Avalanche are getting some remarkable chalk after going 7-1 over the Golden Knights on Sunday. Here’s a look at the daily fantasy landscape leading up to the action.

Top Line Stacks

Gabriel Landeskog ($6,200) – Nathan MacKinnon ($9,000) – Mikko Rantanen ($7,600)

Colorado’s No. 1 line combined for five goals and three assists during Game 1 to improve to an otherworldly 32 combined points in just five games. In addition, they collected 88 shot attempts and 22 high-risk individual chances, so the impending negative score regression would be meager. Remember, MacKinnon, Landeskog and Rantanen are likely to be popular, and Vegas allowed the fewest goals per game and had the highest penalty kill percentage in the league during the regular season.

Golden Knights at Avalanche

Max Pacioretty ($6,900) – Chandler Stephenson ($4,300) – Mark Stone ($6,000)

The Stephenson-Pacioretty-Stone line largely avoided Colorado’s No. 1 line at 5-for-5 in Game 1, and they secured possession with eight shots compared to just three against. The trio combined an impressive 5.79 goals per 60 minutes during the regular season and expect to provide coverage to both Vegas power play units on Wednesday as well.

Superstar to build around

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets against Montreal Canadiens ($6,400) – There is vicissitude in Connors game, and with some superstars already highlighted, it’s important to know there’s a low floor here. Still, he earned five points and four helpers through his past six games dating back to the regular season, while making a total of 25 shot attempts and five individual high-dangerous scoring opportunities through four first-round games against Edmonton.

Violation Value

Paul Stastny, Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens ($3,600) – The veteran adds sneaky value for his role in the #1 power play unit, and Stastny has solid underlying stats too. Hes tied for the team leadership in individual high-danger scoring opportunities with seven through just four playoff games.

Tyson Jost, Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights ($2,800) – The 2016 first-round roster has found the scoresheet in three of their past four games and has racked up a respectable 20 shot attempts and four high-risk individual goalscorers during the postseason. Near minimum wage, Jost looks like a positive source of relief.

stud keepers

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens ($7,900) – After slowing down the Oilers, the Canadiens shouldn’t be a tough test for Hellebuyck. Hes won six straight starts dating back to the regular season with a .954 save percentage and 1.43 GAA, and that stretch includes two shutouts. This salary is a gift as Montreal has scored just nine goals in 5-on-5 to seven play-off games.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche ($7,700) – It was a little surprising to see Fleury watching Game 1 from the couch, but his salary has fallen to a profit. Given how well he played this season, he’s worth considering for those looking for contrarian angles. After all, Fleury recorded a serve percentage of .931 and 1.71 GAA in the first round after recording .928 and 1.98 points during the regular season.

Value on Defense

Neal Pionk, Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens ($4,700) – A return to the No. 1 power play unit boosts Pionks’ fantasy value, and he is coming off an impressive first round with three assists, six shots and eight blocks in four games. Its multiple paths to fantasy points create a profile with a high floor and a high ceiling.

Samuel Girard, Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights ($3,600) – After a sneaky 15th place in points per 60 minutes among regular defenders during the regular season, Girard’s salary stands out as a value. Skating with the No. 2 power play unit, he has picked up three assists, seven shots and six blocks while averaging a healthy 22:23 ice time per game over five postseason games.

Power Play Defender

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights ($5,800) – Not only does Makar fit the regular NHL defenders in points per 60 minutes over the past two seasons, but he also registered 22 points including six goals through 10 playoff games over the past two years. This salary probably isn’t prohibitive enough to take him off your radar, nor will it make it too difficult to fit him into lineups.

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche ($5,500) – The power-play quarterback finished second in points and gave all regular NHL defenders the pace in points per 60 minutes during the regular season, then had a breakthrough in Game 7 with two assists in Round 1. Theodore followed it up with five shots. on Sunday, and he remains a solid target given his role, shot volume and proven offensive track record.

