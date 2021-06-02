Clint Frazier, Yankees KO Rays with walk-off blast in 11th | Quick response

The Yankees continued to create opportunities to finally turn the tables on the Tampa Bay Rays.

DJ LeMahieus’ lineout to second with two up and two behind in ninth sent heavyweight fights at Yankee Stadium to extras on Tuesday night. The next inning, more opportunities came by in the 10th when Gio Urshela struckout with runners at the corners for the second and Gary Sanchez sniffed basesloaded to end the threat.

The Yankees went on to win in 11 innings thanks to Clint Frazier, who earned a save and a win.

Frazier’s slide catch in the eighth inning with two on and two outs tied the game, then his two-run blast in the 11th was a much needed 5-3 walk-off win.

With the ghost runner on third base and two down, Frazier shot a hanging slide over the wall of left field to break a four-game losing streak by the Yankees and take them to 4 1/2 games off the first-place Rays. draw, who lost for just the second time in their last 18 games.

It felt good, Frazier said during a post-match interview with YES. Not only did it feel good to me, but it felt good to us. We’ve had a lot of heat lately. We fought our way through it.

The Yankees bullpen played a big part in this victory, as six relievers combined for six scoreless innings. Luis Cessa worked a 1-2-3 11th with the ghost runner on second base, the last two outs coming on punchouts.

They’ve been great all year, Boone said of a Yankees bullpen who lowered his league-best ERA to 2.67. It’s no secret that our pitching has carried us. Our starters were very strong, but that bullpen has been there since Jump Street and it allowed us to close most of the games we should and should win.

Tampa Bay tied the game 3-3 in the fifth inning when Yankees-starter Domingo German served a leadoff homer to Kevin Kiermaier.

Trailing 2-0 in the second inning with Rays trump Tyler Glasnow pitching, the Yankees scored two in the third to tie the score and took a 3-2 lead in the fourth.

The tie was broken on Miguel Andujar’s second homer of the season and second in two days, both opposing field shots.

Glasnow started his evening by putting down eight in a row before the Yankees got the bases loaded with two bases in the third on a walk by Frazier, an infield-single by DJ LeMahieu and a line-hit to the right by Rougned Odor. Aaron Judge then walked to bring in a run before the Yankees tied the game on a wild pitch.

Much deeper into the night, the Yankees beat silent critics furious over their latest slump.

Were a really good team and there have been times when we played really well and times when we didn’t play at that level, Frazier said. It gets frustrating. It becomes comical at some point to see and hear what is being said. It’s a bit dramatic at times.

We set the bar so high as a team, so people expect a lot of greatness from our players and when they underperformed in some way, they would hear it. So I think as a team it felt good for all of us to do some little things to keep us in the game and be able to win it.

REMARKABLE

— Sanchez made his second terrible mistake in three days in the seventh inning when he hit a leadoff double, then was thrown out trying to advance on a grounder short that went in front of him.

— Urshela made a short stop for the first eight innings, made some nice plays in the hole and grounded to the right in the eighth to break a 0-for-17. He finished the night 1-for-5 and his average dropped to .256.

— Mike Ford started at first base and was 0-for-3 with three strikeouts to average .133 with 23 Ks in 60 at bats.

— Giancarlo Stanton grounded out to a short pinch-hitting for Ford with two on and two out in the eighth with a tie, leaving him 0-for-13 in four games since being activated from the injured list last Friday.

LOOKING FORWARD

Wednesday: Rays at Yankees, 7:05 PM, YES. LHP Shane McClanahan (2-0, 2.57) vs. LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 4.22).

Thursday: Rays at Yankees, 1:05 p.m., YES & MLB Network. TBA vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (6-2, 1.78).

