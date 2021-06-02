June – Women’s Big Cricket Month





Women’s Big Cricket Month kicks off today, June 1, and will be fighting, highlighting and celebrating women’s and girls’ cricket all month long. The campaign, led by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), is back for the second year running and aims to give more women and girls the opportunity to play, watch or attend cricket by 2021. With exciting new activities at the grassroots level, the second year of a brand new professional household structure, two fascinating England Women series and the launch of The Hundred, this year promises to see more women and girls than ever see that cricket is a game for me. Across Durham, women’s and girls’ cricket has enjoyed great success at grassroots level in recent years. A few of them are: In 2020, women’s teams across the province doubled in number, from 6 in 2019 to 12 in 2020;

This year, 31 percent of Dynamos Cricket entrants in Durham are girls, higher than the national average;

And 30 percent of All Stars Cricket participants are girls, higher than the national average In June, Durham Cricket will join the Womens Big Cricket Month campaign on social media to showcase some of the great stories from across the county. If you’re looking to participate in women’s or girls’ cricket for the first time, we can help. Contact us on social media or by email: [email protected] If you have a story that you think we could share as part of the campaign, please contact: [email protected] Clubs can register their women’s and girls’ cricket events with the ECB here: http://bit.ly/WBCMRegister Use #WomensCricketMonth on social media to join the celebrations. Tag us in your posts – @DurhamCricketGrassroots on Facebook and Instagram and @DurhamCricBoard on Twitter.







