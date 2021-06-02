From two Vols freshmen returning, one a huge boost





Martavius ​​French and Isaac Washington were huge losses when they passed. However, the other two Tennessee football players who were involved in an incident involving them before the start of spring practice are now back. According to Patrick Brown of GoVols247, quarterback Kaidon Salter and linebacker Aaron Willis have both recovered. These were two four-stars in the UT class for 2021 that had the chance to make an early impact, so it was a big deal that they had to miss this spring due to the suspension. Obviously, the arrival of Josh Heupel and Tennessee Football’s wide-open quarterback race makes Salter’s return a big deal. The dual-threat quarterback should compete with Harrison Bailey, Hendon Hooker and Brian Maurer in the spring. With him and Joe Milton now set to compete in the fall, that race could get fierce. The bigger story here, however, is Willis’ return. It’s no secret that the Vols have had major problems with linebacker. They lost Henry To’o To’o and Quavaris Crouch this offseason in the transfer portal to the Alabama Crimson Tide and Michigan Wolverines, respectively. JJ Peterson is still in the portal. Aaron Beasley has been banned indefinitely. As we said, French is also in the portal. Even outside linebackers were handed over as Deandre Johnson joined the Miami Hurricanes and Kivon Bennett, who was fired late last year, joined the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Simply put, this unit is exhausted. Heupel helped the situation by adding Texas Longhorns transfer Juwan Mitchell and Michigan Wolverines transfer William Mohan. But even with the downshift to a 4-3 base operating more out of the nickel, more depth was needed. As a result, Willis’ recovery is a major problem. Hailing from Baltimore, he is a man who is expected to make a huge impact on Tennessee football early on. At 5’11” 225 pounds, he’s already the right size to be a novice linebacker in the SEC, and would fit right in with new defensive coordinator Tim Banks’ system. Simply put, Willis’ return is a much bigger boost to the UT than Salter’s return, even if Salter’s return will make more news given the position he plays. However, to be fair, both add a necessary element to the selection. Also, don’t count on Salter’s potential to change everything for Tennessee football. Heupel’s system relies on the success of his quarterbacks, and Salter has the potential to fully adopt that. However, based on the depth chart, Willis’ returns are the big boost.

