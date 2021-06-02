Tennis-Osaka should be applauded for prioritizing mental health





PARIS (Reuters) – Naomi Osaka should be supported and commended for her decision to pull out of the French Open to focus on her mental health, Sloane Stephens, former US Open champion and WTA Players’ Council member, said. Tuesday. Japan’s Osaka left the gravel grand Grand Slam on Monday after refusing to attend mandatory post-match press conferences and revealing she had suffered from depression for three years. “Because we have to step back and say, ‘Hey, I have to do this for me,’ we have to support and cheer for her because a lot of people wouldn’t,” Stephens said after her first round win. “A lot of people play by feeling miserable and upset and not being able to speak up and say those things.” Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion who was elected to the Players Council in August 2019, said she hopes the four-time major winner comes back stronger after her time away from the tour. “We should be more accepting and give her the time she needs to work on herself and improve herself so she can be in a better position to play tennis and be happy and enjoy her tennis,” she said. they. “But I think there definitely needs to be more open dialogue about what not just her, but everyone on tour is going through. I don’t think we talk about it enough,” she said, adding that she hopes Osaka’s decision will help others. inspire them to speak up when they are struggling with their mental health. “Feelings are real and we are all human, so I hope she takes the time she needs. I hope she feels better and I hope she wins again.” Coco Gauff, who shared an emotional court interview with Osaka after falling for her at the 2019 US Open, echoed Stephens’ comments. “Of course I have some great moments with her on and off the field,” Gauff said after her first round win. “It’s a shame she’s going through what she’s going through. I can only lend a hand. Tour is not the easiest. I talk to other players and they’ve been through similar things in the past,” she said. “I hope she can beat that and come out better and stronger.” (Reporting by Rory Carroll in San Francisco; editing by Toby Davis)

