Golden Knights play rough hockey, but they are not a dirty team

DENVER — The line is eternally gray. Where you cross depends on who makes such a judgment. But listening to those fans and media of teams opposing the Golden Knights in these Stanley Cup playoffs makes you wonder:

When did the Hanson Brothers arrive in Las Vegas?

And why didn’t The Arsenal apply the usual 100 percent surcharge on those black glasses?

A dirty team is in the eye of the prosecutor. The knights are not one.

They are big and heavy and physical. That is their identity. They cut right through that line of unnecessary actions. They have in forward Ryan Reaves a player who has absolutely jumped over it at times.

Therefore, Reaves has been suspended for two games of this best-of-seven West Division Final against Colorado, in which Game 2 will be played Wednesday-evening at Ball Arena.

A hairy situation

It was an avalanche, okay, Colorado’s 7-1 win in Game 1. Reaves was awarded a match penalty and ejected in the third period for throwing defender Ryan Graves onto the ice and using his body weight to hit the head keep the player away from moving.

He also pulled out some of Graves’ hair, which is oddly impressive when you consider that Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said Reaves never took off his gloves. That’s serious David Copperfield stuff there.

“I think we know where the line is,” DeBoer said. “Is it more difficult (understanding the line) than it was 10 years ago? I think so. I think expectations and the line of acceptability has shifted. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.”

The Knights were 21st in penalty minutes per game this season, 22nd in penalties taken and 23rd in total penalty minutes. And while it’s true they controlled the puck for a significant amount of time, it wasn’t an overnight crusade to the penalty area.

Reaves retaliated for a previous Graves hit on Knights forward Mattias Janmark, which knocked Janmark out of the game. Graves received a small penalty for interference. It deserved more. It was dirty.

For example, there was one by Reaves against Minnesota Wild defender Ryan Suter during Game 7 of a first-round series.

That’s a big deal with the whole story: Whether it’s officials on the ice or the league’s Department of Player Safety, this stuff is more unpredictable than Texas weather patterns. Do you think goalkeeper interference is a mystery about what you might call it? Try to find out which penalties are ultimately deemed worthy of suspension or not.

“It’s tough because some of these hits happen in a split second,” said former Knights defender Deryk Engelland, who was suspended twice for hits to the head while playing in Pittsburgh. “Between my two suspensions, there was a game exactly like the first and I just got a warning. It’s easy to slow things down and say, ‘Oh my God, that’s terrible.’ But this stuff happens at game speed.

“It’s the play-offs. You try to play clean, but it’s a long run and you wear out guys and you want to find that line. Nobody wants anyone to get hurt. Reaves is one of the cleaner heavyweights I played against. We would fight when I was in Pittsburgh and go to the box and BS for five minutes. Like, ‘How’s the family?’”

Numbers don’t lie

It is wrong and rather short-sighted to throw the blanket of foul play over an entire team. Reaves as repeat offenders should not be given the same benefit of the doubt as others. But numbers just don’t support the perception that the Knights are extremely irresponsible in this area.

Here are one player’s thoughts on Reaves’ suspension:

“Obviously a tough guy to play against. He’s physical. But he doesn’t cross the line too often. He never really crosses the line. I thought (he) did a little bit with (Graves), but things like that He didn’t like the attack on Janmark, so I understand he’s trying to send a message. That’s his game.”

That was Colorado goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer.

You know, a man who really stands on the ice.

Ed Graney is a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for writing sports columns and can be reached at [email protected] or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box”, ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. To follow @edgraney on Twitter.