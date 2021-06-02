Red Sox vs. Astros – Game Recap – June 1, 2021





HOUSTON — Luis Garcia pitched seven innings in his career, Jose Altuve homered and the Houston Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Tuesday-evening for their third win in a row. Garcia (4-3) gave up one run and six basehits and retired 11 of the 12 batters in one piece. The righthander struckout six and walked one in his fourth consecutive win. Houston manager Dusty Baker said he has seen Garcia’s confidence and stamina grow this season, as well as his ability to pound the strike zone. Garcia said he throws his slider with more confidence, giving him another throw for his arsenal. His mastery of the secondary fields was very important, Baker said. It’s a good batting club there, and he was in control and in command. Altuve led off the first with his eighth homer, a drive to left-center against Garrett Richards (4-4). It was Altuve’s third leadoff homer this season. Chas McCormick drove in Yordan Alvarez with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and Houston opened a 5-1 lead with three runs in the seventh. Kyle Tucker, who had three hits, scored on an error by second baseman Marwin Gonzalez. Carlos Correa drove in Myles Straw with a basesloaded walk, and Alvarez had a runscoring infield single. Alvarez had two hits in his return to the lineup after missing five games with a sore right wrist. The Astros won despite a 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position. (Richards) helped us with some walks, and they helped us with the defense tonight, said Baker. We’ll take it. … Sometimes you tend to make mistakes, and we responded to that tonight. Richards gave up two runs and four hits in six innings. He walked and struckout five batters. He gave us a chance to win, said manager Alex Cora. He made some good pitches when it counted. He fought. He didn’t have his best equipment, but against a tough lineup, they scored just two in six innings. Obviously the walks and all that put him in a bad position, but I thought he was excellent. Richards has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last four starts. Every night you get a different hand, and you have to make sure it works, he said. I’m happy with the way I’ve been able to make adjustments on the fly, keep the ball in the zone for the most part, make pitches when needed and give us a chance to win . Boston-pitchers walked eight, including three Altuve. Alex Verdugo had two hits for the Red Sox. TRAINERS ROOM Astros: OR Michael Brantley (tight hamstrings right) punched and ran on Tuesday, Baker said. Brantley probably won’t need a rehab job and could be back early in the next road trip, which starts Friday, Baker said. … 1B Yuli Gurriel (left middle finger inflammation) returned to the lineup after missing three games. He went 0 for 3. NEXT ONE RHP Nick Pivetta (6-0, 3.86 ERA) starts for Boston on Wednesday, and the Astros send LHP Framber Valdez (0-0, 2.25) to the mound in the third game of the four-game series.

