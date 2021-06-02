ICC Cricket World Cup to return to Super Six format and more teams?





The International Cricket Council is currently holding a meeting on the roadmap for the game in the coming months. However, one development could lead to a huge change in World Cup tents. According to a report in Telegraph Sport, the men’s ODI World Cup could feature 14 teams from the 2027 edition. The concept of 10 teams did not receive approval because it was not conducive to the expansion of the sport. Currently, the 10-team Cricket World Cup format is used in 2019 and also in 2023. This format has brought the Indian cricket team nine matches. The decision could come today. But the implementation for the Cricket World Cup could happen later in the year. The member boards are charting a global calendar for the cycle from 2023 to 2031. If the reports are to be believed, there may be eight ICC events, not six. This means that the ICC Champions Trophy may not be cancelled. More opportunities for emerging countries The main problem is the number of chances given to the smaller cricketing nations. In 2011 and 2015, there were 14 teams. However, the group division and the straight knockout model did not benefit them. Instead, the 2003 World Cup format is seen as conducive to opportunities for smaller nations. In that edition in South Africa, Kenya took advantage of New Zealand’s withdrawal and reached the semi-finals. Under the Super Sixes model, the 14 teams are placed in two groups of top seven, each playing six group matches. The top three teams in each group then advance to the Super Sixes stage, with the sides carrying forward points from the first group stage. In the Super Sixes, teams would play against the other three teams to qualify from the other group stage. The top four teams of the Super Sixes would then reach the semi-finals. The ICC meeting can also decide the fate of the 2021 ICC World T20, which will be hosted in India. The BCCI has requested a one-month extension from the ICC and has urged them not to make any decisions regarding the relocation of the ICC World T20. The coronavirus pandemic is currently showing low numbers in India, but they are still over 125,000 per day.

