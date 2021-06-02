Miami Football Starts Huge Recruitment Month





June, in the words of head coach Manny Diaz, is going to be a manic month recruiting for the Miami football program. The Hurricanes and 129 other FBS teams will have the opportunity to visit recruits on campus for the first time since March 2020. Dozens of key recruits who strongly consider Miami will be visiting in June. The four weekends in June will be busy for Miami. The majority of players who consider Miami the most will visit the first two weekends of June. The 2020 Miami recruiting class, which currently has four commits, should at least double that number by the end of June and possibly quadruple that number in a month. Four star quarterback Jacurri Brown is one of two pledges to Miami in the Class of 2022. Three-star wide receiver Quan Lee is the other. Brown and Lee will visit the weekend of June 11. Some commits should follow in June and more in July. Another deadlock in recruiting in which official visits are not allowed will begin on July 1. June is the most important recruiting month for college football teams in many years. This will be the first time for many of the recruits to come before the university’s coaching staff. The 2022 recruitment class has been shortened to seven months. Miami Football will enter a big week of recruiting, starting with a cookout on Tuesday night. Do you want your voice to be heard? Join the Canes Warning team! Write for us! Seven prominent recruits will visit Miami this week according to their 247 sports profiles and multiple reports. June should see Miami receive several pledges by the end of the month. The Tuesday cookout and the first two weekends of June will have the most recruits visiting. Miami hopes to continue momentum after signing 11th-ranked class in 2021. Brown will compete with 2021 signer Jake Garcia and sophomore QB Tyler VanDyke to be the starters in 2022. This is an important signing lesson for Manny Diaz and the Miami football program as they continue to improve the talent on the roster.

