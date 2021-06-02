Wtown boys tennis team schedule prepared them for this moment | News, sports, jobs

WILLIAMSTOWN — Dave Leo doesn’t pack a punch.

When Williamstown’s assistant tennis coach feels good about something or someone, he acts on his instincts. Anything that can be done to improve his feelings or strengthen his beliefs usually happens.

Such was the case with his boys’ tennis team.

Endowed with a talented squad of six players, Leo and his wife Diana felt it was now time for Williamstown to take home a boys’ state championship.

So the duo planned a tough series of matches with the ultimate goal of preparing the group for the school’s second title.

No expense was spared in loading the slate. Win or lose, the hard road ultimately had the ability to shape and shape a contender.

The program featured Moorefield, Logan, Elkins, Parkersburg Catholic, Grafton, University and the state power Charleston Catholic twice.

Not to mention the last part of the season with 11 games in 14 days.

How’s that for tough? Maybe it read as a bit overboard.

But the boys answered the call early in the season. Then they gave a real first impression of what exactly they could do in a double match against Robert C. Byrd and Elkins.

“We were just smoking people that day,” said Diana.

It certainly reads like a good start. Still, the main course arrived two weeks before the regional tournament.

“When we came together against Logan, we knew we could take on the Wildcats,” Dave said about the group closest to Williamstown in the state. “With six out of seven games coming our way, we knew we had a strong boys team that could compete at the state level.”

The feeling only got stronger as the season ended. The wins just kept coming and that was part of the regional championships. The Yellowjackets won every game, claiming six of the seven regional titles, while the other championship game was close.

It is clear that going down that difficult road is paying off. “Our boys haven’t really reached their peak yet” said Dave.

As the Yellowjackets officially compete for the ultimate prize, a sense of confidence is flowing from the No. 1 singles spot to the No. 3 doubles spot. Everyone arrives in Charleston and plays the best tennis of the season.

Top singles player freshman Austin Bosgraf is at 15-0. “He’s just matured so much and adapted so well,” said Dave. “He has taken the number 1 position and is just full of confidence and he has a great time when he goes out on the field.”

Despite the undefeated run, Bosgraf shows impressive balance as the fight begins. “It (the undefeated figure) at the moment does not mean I will end the season undefeated,” he said.

No. 2 player Rainer Holl is not far behind as the ideal No. 2.

Tyler Fenton is nearly untouchable at number 3, except when it comes to Parkersburg’s Catholic rival Bradon Nguyen. Still, the two have fought consistently throughout the year, and if they meet for the championship, the Leos aren’t concerned about Fenton’s ability to come out on top.

Matt Easter’s answered the call at number 4 all season. His road is one of the hardest to travel. His margin of error is about as thin as a sheet of paper. One slip in the regional final and he would not qualify for the state tournament.

No problem though.

He blew through the bracket, dropping just three games along the way.

As for the doubles teams?

Well, that’s easy.

“We couldn’t have combined them better”, said Dave.

The overall goal is now just as simple. Well, at least it’s simple in terms of what the guys have to do. However, doing remains the ultimate test.

“They just have to use their talents and keep their heads up,” Diana Leo said. “Right now it’s mental.”

“We just have to make sure we don’t get ahead of ourselves or get too cocky or anything like that,” said Bosgraf.