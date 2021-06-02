Community remembers Metro Detroit’s beloved softball and hockey coach who died of COVID-19 complications





A community mourns the loss of 57-year-old longtime high school coach Keith Knight, who died after battling COVID-19. Tuesday night there was a major absence in the dugout of Henry Ford II Falcons. He’s been more than a coach, he’s a friend, and losing a friend is hard, said Ford softball coach Matt Joseph. Knight assisted Joseph on the softball field and like any sport he coaches, he made a difference. The most important thing I remember about him is his work ethic. The man worked and worked, Joseph said. The best part is he did it out of love for the kids and he wanted it to be perfect for them. He was working midnight and he would come in in the morning and he would rake the field and get it ready for us and I didn’t know that until now, said Ford softball player Danielle Sugars. He was very committed to the team, said softball star Maria Beninati. Advertisement Knights natural coaching ability came from his own athletic prowess. A member of the 1980 U.S. junior hockey team, he played in the Calgary Flames system before hanging up his skates to start a family with his wife DAnn. He coached his own two sons and daughter and was devoted to his two granddaughters. He also coached the Romeo High School hockey team and even befriended his rival coaches, including Bob Hall at Eisenhower High School. He was just a great, genuine guy. High school hockey has lost a great coach, Hall said. With condolences pouring in from former players, his current players are also feeling his loss. Ever since he graduated, I never thought I’d ever get on the field again. I wanted to do something in his honor, so I did the wristbands and put his initials on them. I’ve done that every practice, every game we’ve played since,” said Ford softball player Kiana Bieniek. Advertisement READ MORE:

