LeBron James’ Chase Of Michael Jordan Fades In Round One

It was no coincidence that LeBron James waited until he had won his third NBA title to reveal that he had always wanted to chase Michael Jordan’s six championships. James may have historic ambitions, but he’s also a shrewd cultivator of his own legacy, and wise enough to know that you don’t start talking about MJ until you’re at least halfway there.

Of this generation of NBA players, Jordan has GOAT (greatest of all time) status. His six rings are the bar they all have to clear to get in Which conversation. Five rings take you on the same mountaintop as all-time greats like Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

James was 31 when he reached three rings with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. It took him up to 35 years to win his fourth ring with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, but he and his new opponent, Anthony Davis, looked like they could win a few more…if they stayed healthy.

But after Tuesday’s blowout 115-85 loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series, James and the Lakers are one defeat away from having this season, and the chance to win one. to make a legacy, forever close.

Davis was unable to play due to a sprained groin, which he sustained in Sunday’s Game 4 defeat at Staples Center. James’ was unable to carry his team, although with as bad as the supporting cast of Lakers, no matter how broad his shoulders were.

And the Lakers weren’t able to put up much of a fight against the resurgent Suns, who again look just like the team that finished with the second-best record in the NBA.

“We just played our style,” said Suns guard Chris Paul. “We kept the pace high, shared the ball. We just played the way we play.”

The Lakers were so bad on Tuesday night that Hall of Famer James Worthy even said on the Lakers’ local postgame show, “There’s got to be a meeting of the ghosts after a game like this. I mean, this might be the worst game ever.” I’ve seen in Laker history.”

James finished with 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds in 32 minutes, well short of the time he normally plays in the postseason. But there was little reason for him to play in the fourth quarter with the Lakers trailing a whopping 36, and little reason for him to even watch as he and Davis left the field with 5 minutes and 39 seconds left to go. start treatment early for Thursday’s Game 6 in Los Angeles.

“We got kicked in the ass. It’s that simple,” James said. “We have to be better if we want to force a Game 7. They just about kicked us in the butt. There’s not much more to say.”

As for his approach to Game 6, a potential elimination game, James said he is preparing to play without Davis again.

“My mentality is that he won’t be able to play in Game 6, but that’s just my mentality,” said James. “If anything changes, we’ll go from there. It’s literally win or go home…so you shoot all the bullets you’ve got and throw the gun too. I’m looking forward to the area.”

Now the talk of the legacy is shifting to that of 36-year-old Suns observatory Chris Paul, who has returned from a shoulder injury to put his team in position to take out the defending champion in either Game 6 Thursday night in Los Angeles, or a Game 7 Saturday in Phoenix.

Just days ago, it was the Suns who were eyeing the odds of a comeback after a blowout loss at their opponent’s home court, with one of their stars hampered by injury. That’s how fast this series has turned around in the last 72 hours.

But it would be too simplistic to say that the change is entirely due to the reversal in Davis and Paul’s injury statuses.

Yes, the Lakers have sorely missed Davis’ attack and rim protection, but their appalling performance on Tuesday night was the result of a season of systemic problems in attack that they never quite resolved. Point guard Dennis Schroder is theoretically LA’s third-best player, the “next man up,” as James put it on Sunday, after Davis lost to injury. But he never quite grasped that responsibility this season, completely letting go of the rope in a 26-minute scoreless effort Tuesday night.

“We have to be creative in finding ways to get Dennis going, he’s a great player,” Vogel said. “He’s been huge for us this year. He’s struggled a few games in this series. But we need to put this one behind us and be a little more creative to get him going. Because if he goes, we’ll be a great team . He had a rough night.”

Indeed, Schroder averages 22 points on 52 percent shooting in the Lakers’ two wins, but only 7.3 points on 28 percent shooting in their three losses.

Then there’s their lack of shooting outdoors. It was never a strong point for the Lakers (25th during the regular season), but it was downright awful in this first-round run (31.8 percent, or 15th out of 16 playoff teams).

On Tuesday night, LA was only 12 for 35 from behind the arc (34 percent), but even that is a bit misleading as James hit six of his 10 three-pointers, meaning the rest of the Lakers were only 2 for 25.

“We didn’t play well enough on either side of the ball,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. “In the beginning of the game they built a big lead and we didn’t react. But they did what they had to do, win Game 5. Whether they win by one or by 30, they won Game 5. It’s our turn to go back to LA, take care of our home field and make it a seven-game run.”

Phoenix, on the other hand, was piping hot from the start. Devin Booker had 18 points in the first quarter on 7-for-10 shooting and really never cooled off, finishing with 30 points on 13-for-23 shooting.

Paul finished with nine points, six assists and four rebounds in just 23 minutes, but that hardly sums up his impact on the game as Phoenix was a whopping +34 with him on the field.

Cameron Payne continued his breakthrough season, taking 16 points off the bench on 7-of-11 shooting as the Suns opened their double-digit lead.

About the only sour note for Phoenix Tuesday night was the sight of Paul on the field grabbing his injured right shoulder after Wes Matthews bumped him from behind as he went up for a rebound. Paul seemed upset by the offense at the time, but later walked over to him and shook hands with Matthews.

“It’s a little messed up, but it’ll be okay,” Paul said. “It scared me. I talked to [Toronto Raptors guard] Kyle Lowry a lot. He suffered a similar injury last year. I don’t know, it’s just a really uncomfortable feeling. A little helpless. When it happened, I just looked up, I didn’t know what was happening. But after seeing it, I came back on the field and told Wes it was a clean game. It’s just a shame my neck and arm broke again like it did.”