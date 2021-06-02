‘Before him only Sir Viv played that kind of cricket’: Saqlain credits Sehwag for ‘changing the mindset of Indian cricket’





Former Pakistani spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has praised Virender Sehwag and credited the former Indian batsman for changing the landscape of Indian batting with his style of play. Sehwag, India’s first triple centurion in Tests, definitely changed the way the opening strike in Test cricket was viewed with his brash, arrogant and aggressive batting style. In fact, Sehwag had a pass rate of 82.2 in Tests, 104.3 in ODIs and 145.3 in T20Is, and Saqlain believes the heights to which Indian batsmen have reached today has a lot to do with what Sehwag did for Indian cricket with his ‘style of play’. Also read | Kohli World’s Most Impactful Batsman Across Formats: Former Pakistan Captain “Keep in mind that the impact Virender Sehwag had on the world, the style he played in, the type of cricket he played, many players from India have benefited from it. The way of hitting that he showed the world changed the Indian cricket’s mentality and that of its cricketers,” Saqlain said on his YouTube channel. Saqlain, the inventor of the ‘Doosra’, weighed in on the comparison between Sehwag and the star batsman from India. Saqlain believes that while Rohit may have a slightly better record than the former India opener, it wouldn’t have been possible without following the template that Sehwag set up. Saqlain added that the brand of cricket Sehwag played was one that showed only a handful of cricketers before him. Also read | ‘He can take the game out of the opponent’: R Ashwin praises India’s ‘special player’ for WTC final against New Zealand “Sehwag raised the bar and led the way with his confidence. Sehwag scored a double century in ODIs, so players believed it could happen, like Rohit Sharma. In fact, Rohit must have learned a lot watching Sehwag-bat, Saqlain added. “Rohit’s stats may look nicer than Sehwag’s, but Viru had a part behind it. He played for himself, the country and changed the thinking of the players who came after him. Before him, there were only 1-2 players like Sir Viv who used to play that kind of cricket in ODIs and ruled the world, and Zaheer Abbas. They ruled the world and in the same way Sehwag also dominated world cricket.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos