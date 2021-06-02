Sports
ASU football schedule easiest among Power 5 teams 2021 college season
A college football insider recently ranked ASU Football Schedule for 2021 as the easiest in the Pac-12.
Another site goes further: it ranks the Sun Devils’ series of games for 2021 as the easiest of all the teams from Power 5 conferences.
ESPN’s Football Power Index ranks Arizona State’s 2021 schedule No. 83 among the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams for the upcoming season.
Only non-Power 5 schools are below.
The easiest 2021 ACC schedule is from Duke, at No. 57.
Oklahoma has the easiest Big 12 schedule, according to ESPN’s FPI, at number 17.
Northwestern’s schedule is number 62 on the ESPN list, making it the easiest schedule among the Big 10 teams.
Vanderbilt has the easiest schedule of the SEC teams, at number 42.
More:ASU Football TV Information Announced for Southern Utah Games, UNLV, BYU, Stanford
The next easiest Pac-12 schedule for ASU is from Washington, at No. 78. Utah is No. 76, with Washington State at No. 70.
Colorado has the toughest schedule in the conference according to ESPN, at number 49.
ASU does catch some breaks from its 2021 schedule.
The Sun Devils play non-conference games against BYU, UNLV and Southern Utah and may skip Oregon this season.
Arizona State is also not facing California and is scheduled to host five conference games: Colorado, Stanford, Washington State, USC and Arizona.
It only plays four conference games on the road: UCLA, Utah, Washington and Oregon State.
More:Pac-12 Football Coach Ranking: Kyle Whittingham, Mario Cristobal, Herm Edwards or David Shaw No. 1?
Jon Wilner of San Jose Mercury News recently summarized ASU’s schedule as follows: “A schedule made for success with seven home games, an optimal North miss (Oregon), the softest of all non-conference lineups and only two road trips in the division. Oh, and the game in Provo Comes at the perfect time for ASU: the week after BYU’s tough rivalry with Utah. It’s 2021 or never for the Sun Devils.”
that scheme makes ASU the favorite to win the Pac-12 SouthWilner recently wrote.
“Whether the Sun Devils can live up to their potential, we’re hardly convinced,” he wrote. “But as the depth charts currently look, they have the fewest flaws and the widest path to the division title: a skilled quarterback (Jayden Daniels) who plays with his arm and legs; top athletes in the skill positions; a proven back seven; and most importantly, strong improved lines of scrimmage. The small losses to start 2020, combined with the dominant finish, suggest an ascending program. Next fall, ASU will reach the top.”
You can see how ESPN’s FPI ranks each college football team’s schedule for 2021 here.
More:ASU football win Pac-12 South in 2021? Writers Advocate for Herm Edwards’ Sun Devils
More:ASU football will be top team in Pac-12 conference in 2021, projection model says
