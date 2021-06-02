Portsmouth Exeter boys tennis both advance to NHIAA state semifinals

PORTSMOUTH The Portsmouth High School boys’ tennis team won four out of six singles matches and two out of three in doubles when they defeated Oyster River 6-3 in a Division II quarter-final game at South Mill Playground.

Portsmouth will face the Region I winner at Bedford High School on Thursday at 4 p.m. The winner advances to the championship game on Saturday.

Ryan Porter (No. 1, 8-0), Addison Bloom (No. 2, 8-3), Eliot Danley (No. 3, 8-4) and Devon Starr (No. 6, 8-4) won their respective singles matches for Portsmouth.

Porter and Bloom won 9-8 at number 1 in doubles, Danley and Aidan Shilman won 8-2 at number 2. Josh Nicols van Oyster River and Ben Montgomery won 9-8 at number 3.

It was a good win with a lot of great tennis by our three tri-captains (Porter, Bloom, Danley), Portsmouth head coach AnthonySillittas said. We’re starting to play better team tennis, but we’re still not playing our best tennis. I look forward to seeing our boys rise to their top level in the future.

Oyster Rivers Siddhu Srivatsan (No. 4, 8-1) and Leo Li (No. 5, 8-4) won their respective singles.

I couldn’t be more proud of this young team taking over Portsmouth’s heavy lineup, said Oyster River head coach Michael Pare. Hats off to Portsmouth as they progress to the semi-finals.

BOYS TENNIS

Exeter 5

Dover 4

DOVER The Blue Hawks and Green Wave were 3-3 on singles and the Blue Hawks took Nos. 1 and 2 doubles for this Division I quarterfinal victory.

We knew Dover had improved from the moment we saw them early in the season, and they pushed us into singles, said Exeter coach Justin Tardif. I thought our reaction at the start of the doubles match was crucial in getting the momentum back into the match.

Exeter will play a semi-final against Alvirnein at Pinkerton Academy on Thursday. The winner advances to Saturday’s state championship.

We are delighted to be back in the semi-finals and Alvirne represents a unique problem as they are probably the best No. 1 and 2 combinations in the state, Tardif said. Our bottom of the lineup will need to step up in both singles and doubles. I expect the match to be decided in doubles.

Exeter’s tandem of KyleLanklerand Ryan Matson at No. 1 doubles and EthanKoroski and Charles Gaughan at No. 2 both won their matches, 8-2, securing the win.

Matson (No. 2, 8-2), Koroski (No. 3, 8-2), Gaughan (No. 4, 8-3) and Aidan MacDonald (No. 6, 8-4) won in singles for Exeter .

GIRL TENNIS

Portsmouth 9

Oyster River 0

DURHAM- TheClippers swept both singles and doubles and advanced to the Division II semifinals on Wednesday.

We are very pleased to have had a young but talented Oyster River team, who are coached so well, said Portsmouth head coach Wendy Poutre. The girls really needed their most disciplined approach today.

Portsmouth will take on Windham at Bedford High School at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner advances to Friday’s state championship. The other semifinal features Hollis-Brookline and Bishop Brady.

Windham defeated Portsmouth 6-3 in the first game of the season.

We were eager to meet our friendly enemies from Windham to see if we can improve on our opening loss, said Poutre.

Chloe Arsenault (No. 1, 8-4), Sophia Jundi (No. 2, 8-1), NinaLingamfelter (No. 3, 8-2), ElisabethDrakatos (No. 4, 8-1), Lucy Ferrini (No. 5, 8-4) and Caylie Cook (No. 6, 8-1) won in singles for Portsmouth.

Arsenault and Lingamfelter won 8-3 at number 1 in doubles, Jundi and Drakatos won 8-2 at number 2, and Ferrini and Cook won 8-6 at number 3.

SOFTBALL

Dover 16

Portsmouth 4

DOVER -Jeannine Turgeon had three hits and three RBI’s for Dover in this Division I play-in-game.

Dover visits Winnnacunneton on Wednesday in a preliminary round match at 4 p.m.

Sophia Cedrone had two doubles and two RBI’s for Dover, while Devon Brown, Elizabeth Edmonds and Bailey Economos and Payton Fleury all had a hit and an ananRBI.

Dovers Keira Langus gave up two earned runs over six innings to take the win.

Campbell15

St Thomas Aquinas 0

DOVER – TheSaints scored just three hits, one each by Ashleigh von der Linden, Sophie Graziano and Elizabeth Flynn – in this Division III play-in game.

Campbell led only 1-0 in the fourth inning.

Unfortunately, we didn’t hit much and didn’t take advantage when we had runners, said St. Thomas head coach McKenzie McGrath. They were a very young team and that was certainly evident during our season. I think we have a lot of potential and next year we would come back hungry and ready to compete.

Von der Linden struckout seven in seven innings.