Local Collection: LHU Lets Three Field Hockey Players Earn Awards | News, sports, jobs





Penn College senior Brittan Kittle was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Division III All-Region team. He earned a spot in the Mid-Atlantic third team. Kittle became the first Wildcat in the program’s history to earn an honor across the region, and the award is a fitting guarantee of a career of firsts for the catcher. Kittle was the first player in the history of the program — and the first male student athlete in Penn College history — to earn the All-North Eastern Athletic Conference honors four times. He was a second-team selection in his freshman season and a first-team honoree in his last three seasons. Kittle cut .371/.814/.425 last season, with eight homeruns, seven doubles and 18 RBI’s. He racked up 57 bases on 26 hits, scored 15 runs and fielded 0.992 behind the saucer for the Wildcats. Kittle leaves Penn College as the all-time leader in hits (169), home runs (22), runs scored (113) and doubles (43). The National Field Hockey Coaches Association has released the 2020-21 All-Region teams and the Lock Haven University field hockey team placed three Bald Eagles in the Mideast region teams. Earning first team honors for LHU was Jazmin Palma. Palma was also a first-team Atlantic-10 player this year, scoring two goals while controlling the game for the Bald Eagles from her position deep in midfield. Joaquina Orlandini and Martina Spangenberg were both chosen in the Lock Haven second team. Orlandini earned first-team honors at all conferences for the A-10 after her stellar performance in goal for LHU, finishing third in the A-10 in both goals against (9) and save rate (0.735). Freshman Spangenberg led the Bald Eagles with three goals on the season and was named to the A-10 All-Tournament team, along with the second team from all regular-season conferences. The Bald Eagles finished the 2020-21 season with an A-10 North Division championship and a second straight trip to the Atlantic-10 tournament with a 4-2 record, including two wins over nationally ranked opponents. Mansfield University athletics senior Rob Robbins earned first-team All-American status after finishing fifth in the javelin throw at the NCAA Division 2 Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Robbin’s top throw was 70.42 meters, which is an improvement on his Mansfield University record he set on May 1. Robbins was in the second flight and hit that target to push him to the finals on his last throw of round one. He was locked in second place en route to the final round. His last round throws were 62.76 and 65.18. Robbins was third until Pittsburg State’s Joshua Hudiburg and MSU-Billings Beau Ackerman made dramatic final throws of 72.18 yards and 70.67 yards, respectively. Robbins is the 22nd All-American in the program’s history. The last Mounties All-American was Hunter Watkins in 2017 after finishing 12th in the javelin throw. Mansfield’s last All-American first team was Mike Robinson (2014). Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox







