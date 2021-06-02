Damian Lillard failed to save Blazers in NBA playoff epic vs. nuggets

Damian Lillard put on another all-time playoff appearance.

It still wasn’t enough for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard donated 55 points in an alien shooting show in a playoff career high on Tuesday, but the Denver Nuggets triumphed 147-140 in a double overtime thriller to take a 3-2 lead in their first round series. MVP favorite Nikola Jokic had 38 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets, who can close out the series in Game 6 in Portland on Thursday.

Lillard was the star of the night despite the loss. He shot 17-of-24 from the field overall, including an NBA playoff-record 12 3-pointers, in 52 minutes. He also added 10 assists for the first game with 55 points and 10 assists in history after the season.

“It doesn’t matter, we lost the game,” said Lillard. “At this point, all that matters is that we can’t lose another game in the series.”

Denver led a whopping 22 in the first half, but Lillard helped Portland to get inside three at the break. He hit huge shot after huge shot to keep the Blazers in the game. His step-back, 28-foot 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds left in regulation brought the game to 121 and sent it to overtime. Lillard then scored 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting in the extra periods. His 12th 3 put the Blazers at 140-138 with 3:47 across in the second OT. However, Lillard was shut out the rest of the way as the Nuggets did everything they could to get the ball out of his hands.

“It was the best playoff performance I’ve ever seen,” said Portland coach Terry Stotts. “He gave everything. He made a lot of shots.

“We’re all disappointed. I have empathy for Dame. I have empathy for everyone on our team. But this is not the time for empathy. Now is the time to regroup and come back and get Game 6. We can don’t feel sorry for ourselves.”

The rest of the Blazers scored just two points on 1-for-14 shooting in the two overtimes.

“It’s a shame we wasted one of the greatest performances of all time by not supporting him anymore,” said CJ McCollum, who had 18 points on 7-of-22 shots.

It was the latest epic gig for Lillard, which has landed some of the most memorable shots in NBA playoff history, including two series-winning buzzer beaters. He sent the Houston Rockets home in Game 6 of the 2014 playoffs. He then famously waved the Oklahoma City Thunder off the floor knocking down a 35-footer in the face of Paul George in 2019.

“It was a heavy loss, man,” Lillard said. “It’s do or die now. We have to win both of the next two games if we want our season to continue. It’s that simple.”

Condition of the series: Nuggets lead 3-2. Game 6 is Thursday in Portland (8 p.m. ET, TNT).

Nets 123, Celtics 109

Brooklyn took care of business and finished Boston in Game 5 at the . configure huge second round series against Milwaukee that everyone circled once the play-off bracket was completed. A game after tying an NBA playoff record for points by a trio of 104, James Harden (34), Kyrie Irving (25) and Kevin Durant (24) were again just too much for the Celtics and combined for 83 points. Harden added 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the first 30-point triple-double in Nets playoff history. Brooklyn’s real test now begins as the playoff pressure mounts. The Bucks will present a formidable challenge, with its own Big 3 in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

Condition of the series: Nets win 4-1.

Suns 115, Lakers 85

The upstart Suns have the defending champions on the ropes after a defeat in Game 5 that exposed some serious vulnerabilities for the Lakers. Anthony Davis missed the game with a strained groin, and his absence derailed things for Los Angeles. LeBron James had 24 points and seven assists, but he didn’t dominate like the Lakers needed him without Davis. Devin Booker scored 30 points for the Suns, 22 of them in the first half when Phoenix knocked out the game early. Chris Paul aggravated a right shoulder injury that’s been hampering him since Game 1, but the Suns hope he’ll be available when they look to take out the Lakers in Game 6.

Condition of the series: Suns lead 3-2. Game 6 is Thursday in Los Angeles (10:30 PM ET, TNT).

Here’s where the rest of the first-round series Wednesday comes in:

Sixes vs Wizards

Top-ranking Philadelphia returns home for another chance to wrap up the series, but the biggest concern for the future is the health of All-Star center Joel Embiid, who doubtful for Game 5 with a sore right knee. The Sixers are still in control and will likely finish the Wizards soon, but their title hopes depend on Embiid being healthy and dominant. If he misses a lot of time, the Eastern Conference could be wide open. Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons will have to play a greater role in the offence.

Condition of the series: Sixers lead 3-1. Game 5 is Wednesday in Philadelphia (7:00 PM ET, NBATV).

Knicks vs. hawks

Trae Young and the Hawks try to return the Knicks to the playoffs with a chance to finish the series at Madison Square Garden. Fan behavior will be central as the series is back at MSG for the first time since a fan was banned from the arena for spitting on Young during Game 2. Young has not been affected by the fan vitriol in his first playoff experience. Instead he has come forward as one of the first stars of the postseason, averaging 27.5 points and 10.0 assists.

Condition of the series: Hawks leads 3-1. Game 5 is Wednesday in New York (7:30 PM ET, TNT).

Jazz vs Grizzly Bears

Mike Conley will never really be a real villain in Memphis; there is too much history there to ever be the case. But he did a great job playing the part to get the Jazz on the verge of eliminating his former Grizzlies team. Conley hit key shots in the fourth quarter to help close Utah’s wins in Games 3 and 4 in Memphis, silencing the Grindhouse crowd that cheered him on for 12 seasons. Yes Morant and the Grizzlies won’t go through with elimination, but they’ve clearly outdone in a series that can serve as a springboard for bigger things next season.

Condition of the series: Jazz leads 3-1. Game 5 is Wednesday in Utah. (9:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV).

Clippers vs Mavericks

After dropping the first two games of the series in Los Angeles, the Clippers regained momentum and home advantage with a few wins in Dallas. Kawhi Leonard has quietly been one of the best players of the playoffs so far, averaging 33 points per game on 64.4% shooting overall and 50.1% from a 3-point range. Luka Doncic struggled in the loss to the Mavericks in Game 4 after straining his neck in Game 3, but his condition has reportedly improved in recent days with rest. The Mavericks need Doncic as close to 100% as they have any hope of progressing.

Condition of the series: Equal at 2-2. Game 5 is Wednesday in Los Angeles (10:00 p.m. ET, TNT).

