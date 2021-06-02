Sports
Game on: Australian stars sign up for unique COVID fundraiser
Some of the biggest names in the world of cricket will trade their bat and ball for a video game controller on Thursday night as they aim to raise $100,000 for UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Call.
The brainchild of Big Bash paceman Josh Lalor, fans can see Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Starc and Josh Hazlewood live as they talk cricket and showcase their wares as gamers.
From Thursday evening 5pm AEST until 5am the following morning, Lalor will be joined by a rotation of some of the biggest names in the game, with Moises Henriques, Alyssa Healy and South African Rilee Rossouw to join as well with more names coming soon announced.
Lalor will even host an informal discussion with Cricket Australia’s new CEO, Nick Hockley, alongside Todd Greenberg, the CEO of the Australian Cricketers’ Association.
The global pandemic has led to an explosion in the popularity of online gaming, including among cricketers, who have spent the last 12 months having a lot of free time in quarantine and biosafe bubbles.
Lalor says 12-hour live stream is on his Twitch page will allow fans to see some of the best cricketers in the world in a more relaxed setting and raise money for an important cause.
“The nice thing about it is a few guys do what they do in their spare time, which the public doesn’t get to see much of,” Lalor told cricket.com.au.
“We see Pat Cummins doing what he does on the cricket pitch, but he’s one of the worst (video game) players you can play with! That’s fair enough, because he’s busy with other things in cricket.
“Nathan Lyon is someone I play with quite a bit and he absolutely loves it. He probably doesn’t play enough to get better, but he plays enough to get frustrated that he’s not very good, and it makes for an entertaining mix.”
“The idea is to play games but also talk a little cricket. It will be a fun way to hang out with these guys and see a different side.”
Popular games like Warzone and Rocket League will appear, but some players have taken a different approach. Lalor and Healy play a light-hearted, interactive game “Siblings or Dating?”, a concept made famous by an Instagram page with 1.2 million followers, while Henriques has challenged Lalor to some chess games, which have also risen in popularity recently thanks to the Netflix series, The Queen’s Gambit.
Lalor is also excited about talking cricket with Hockley and Greenberg, even though he admits it was never his intention for two of the most powerful directors in Australian cricket to participate.
“It’s exploded a bit and gotten a bit big for me,” he said with a chuckle. “At first I would only laugh with a few friends, but now it’s amplified a lot.
“I thought it would be great for those guys (Hockley and Greenberg) to sit back and talk cricket to the crowd in a way that they’re not used to. It’ll be a great opportunity for them to experience a slightly different message for the cricketing public.
“I’m more than comfortable talking to those guys about the game of cricket. It might have been a little different when the relationship between CA and the ACA was a bit more frosty – I might have had to wear a referee shirt – but on the moment when I think the game is moving in the right direction.”
Lalor’s idea was inspired in April by Cummins’ donation of $50,000 to The appeal of UNICEF Australia and he says any donations, however small, will help those affected by the ongoing health crisis.
The 33-year-old says a shared love and passion for the game means that he and all Australian cricketers have a special bond with Indian people and that he was forced to help during the crisis, which has officially claimed more than 330,000 Indian lives.
“As a cricketer from Australia, we have a unique relationship with Indian people,” he said.
“It’s a beautiful part of the world, they absolutely love cricket and they do their best to make every cricketer feel welcome and welcome.
“If we are able to raise money to help what is going on in India, that will go a long way.”
Australian Cricket has raised more than $280,000 to date as part of UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.
Join Josh Lalor on his Twitch page from 5pm AEST on Thursday as Australian cricket unites to raise money for UNICEF’s India COVID-19 Crisis Call
