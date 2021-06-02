Bringing Alabama Football to an 85-Man Scholarship Roster Limit





There have been some personnel changes in the Alabama football roster in the last few days and more are expected. The names of two players, linebacker Jarez Parks and punter Charlie Scott, have been removed from the official roster, but only Parks had a scholarship. run back Keilan Robinson put his name in the transfer portal and could return, but it seems doubtful. In May, the Crimson Tide bagged two valuable linebacker transfers Henry too from Tennessee and former Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams. Troy punter Jack Martin has also been transferred to the Capstone, but is believed to be a walk-on. In addition, uncommitted recruitment in 2021 JT Tuimoloau still floats around there. He plans to make five official visits this month, the last of which is to Tuscaloosa from June 25-27. As of today, Alabama still appears to exceed the 85 player limit. Obviously, two players who leave and two who are added cancel each other out in numbers. A few more rooms are in the pipeline. We did this in February so let’s give it another try. EARLY REGISTRATION 1 – CB GaQuincy McKinstry Fr. (NOT on basketball scholly)

2 – DE Monkell Goodwine Fr.

3 – LB Ian Jackson Fr.

4 – LB Keanu Place Fr.

5 – LB County Lawson Fr.

6 – OL James Brockermeyer Fr.

7 – OL Tommy Brockermeyer Fr.

8 – OL Terrence Ferguson Fr.

9 – OL JC Latham Fr.

10 – QB Jalen Milroe Fr.

11 – TE Caden Clark Fr. (grey shirt)

12 – TE Robbie Ouzts Fr.

13 – WR Jacorey Brooks Fr.

14 – W. R. Agiye Hall Fr.

15 – W.R. Christian Leary Fr. REGISTER FOR SUMMER 16 – DB Terrion Arnold Fr. (NOT on basketball scholly)

17 – DB Kadarius Calloway Fr.

18 – DB Khyree Jackson Fr.

19 – DB Devonta Smith Fr.

20 – DB Kaine Williams Fr.

21 – DT Anquin Barnes Fr.

22 – DT Tim Keenan Fr.

23 – DT Damon Payne Fr.

24 – LB Kendrick Blackshire Fr.

25 – LB Dallas Turner Fr.

26 – OL Jaeden Roberts Fr.

27 – RB Camar Wheaton Fr.

28 – WR JoJo Earle Fr. This total of 28 first-years already makes up a third of the scholarship schedule. RETURN Note that the class designations are as stated on rolltide.com and may not reflect the remaining seasons of suitability. Numbers are grid count, not back numbers. 29 – DB Brian Branch Sun.

30 – DB Jahquez Robinson Sun.

31 – DB Kristian Story So.

32 – DB Malachi Moore Sun.

33 – DL Jah-Marien Latham So.

34 – DL Jamil Burroughs Zo.

35 – DL Tim Smith Zo.

36 – LB Chris Braswell Sun.

37 – LB Demouy Kennedy Sun.

38 – LB Drew Sanders So.

39 – LB Jackson Bratton Zo.

40 – LB Quandarrius Robinson Sun.

41 – LB Will Anderson So.

42 – OL Damieon George So.

43 – OL Javion Cohen Zo.

44 – OL Seth McLaughlin Zo.

45 – QB Bryce Young Sun.

46 – RB Jase McClellan Zo.

47 – RB Kyle Edwards Sun.

48 – RB Roydell Williams Sun.

49 – WR Javon Baker Zo.

50 – WR Thaiu Jones-Bell So.

51 – WR Traeshon Holden So.

52 – DL Braylen Ingraham R-So.

53 – OL Amari Kight R-So.

54 – OL Pierce Quick R-So.

55 – OL Tanner Bowles R-So.

56 – QB Paul Tyson R-So.

57 – RB Trey Sanders R-So.

58 – DB DeMarcco Hellams Jr.

59 – DB Jordan Battle Jr.

60 – DB Marcus Banks Jr.

61 – D. L. Byron Young Jr.

62 – DL DJ Dale Jr.

63 – DL Justin Eboigbe Jr.

64 – LB King Mwikuta Jr.

65 – L.B. Shane Lee Jr.

66 – O.L. Darrian Dalcourt Jr.

67 – O.L. Evan Neal Jr.

68 – P.K. Will Reichard Jr.

69 – TE Jahleel Billingsley Jr.

70 – W.R. John Metchie Jr.

71 – LB Christian Harris

72 – DL Stephon Wynn R-Jr.

73 – OL Emil Ekiyor R-Jr.

74 – OL Tommy Brown R-Jr.

75 – TE Cameron Latu R-Jr.

76 – WR Slade Bolden R-Jr.

77 – WR Xavier Williams R-Jr.

78 – DB Jalyn Armor-Davis R-Jr.

79 – DB Josh Jobe Sr.

80 – LB Jaylen Moody Sr. NEW BOYS 81 – W.R. Jameson Williams Jr.

82 – L.B. Henry Too Too Jr. RETURN FOR FIFTH YEARS The players below have all been part of the team for four full seasons (five for Owens). 83 – DB Daniel Wright R-Sr.

84 – DL LaBryan Ray R-Sr.

85 – DL Phidarian Mathis R-Sr.

86 – LB Christopher Allen R-Sr.

87 – TE Major Tennison R-Sr.

88 – TE/OL Kendall Randolph R-Sr.

x – RB Brian Robinson Sr.+1

x – OL Chris Owens 6R-Sr.+1 x = Super seniors do not count towards the 85 man limit. SPECIAL TEAMS Place kicker Will Reichard is the only special team player with a scholarship. This includes kickers, punters and long snappers, all of which are walk-ons.

