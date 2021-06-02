Erie Bank Sports Park Hosts Junior Hockey Showcase





All eyes will be on Erie in the coming weeks when it comes to hockey for the two-week junior showcase at Erie Bank Sports Park. Players and their families who come to the hockey games can experience not only the showcase, but all the attractions and restaurants that Erie has to offer. More than 100 hockey players get ice time at Erie Bank Sports Park for the junior showcase to showcase their skills in front of NHL scouts after not skating for over a year. “It’s great for the hockey community. It’s phenomenal for the development of hockey in the Erie hockey community, and you know it’s great for the rink too. You know that COVID slowed things down a lot, so it’s good to have an event like this,” said Tim Pagano, hockey event organizer. Brendon Hoffman is one of four junior hockey players who helped organize the showcase. “You know these guys are seeing the first ice they’ve seen in 16 months in this kind of competitive atmosphere, and it’s going to benefit them to move forward and the rookies that get into the league because they didn’t get their first season said Brendan Hoffman, Erie Otters Forward. Having the junior hockey showcase here in Erie gives companies the opportunity to provide players and their families with a great experience. “Not only do we get to put them in our restaurants and in our hotels and entertain them, but they also get to see what Erie has to offer. They see the bay. They see the casino, Splash Lagoon, Waldameer, that sort of thing,” said Nick Scott, Business Owner. Scott hopes the players and their families will want to return to Erie in the future. “At any moment we could bring tourism to market, especially now that COVID and the hospitality industry have suffered so badly. So to get economic development, economic driving like this from the hockey community is fantastic,” Scott said. Pagano said the park hopes to host more junior hockey events in the future. Tickets are still on sale for $10. The next game is tomorrow at Erie Bank Sports Park.

