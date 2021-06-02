Why the promising Indian cricketer Smit Patel decided to move to the US

Success in U-19 cricket does not always guarantee a place in the senior national team. Many promising U-19 stars have failed to take the next big step in their respective careers.

Meet Smit Patel, a star of the 2012 U19 World Cup, who has retired from all forms of cricket under the Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) to play international cricket for the USA.

It’s not a decision I made all of a sudden. For the past month and a half, I’ve been thinking about my future as a cricketer in India. There are a number of reasons for my decision to retire from the BCCI and move to the US. Firstly, for the past eight years, I was trying to break into the national team. The competition in India for a wicketkeeper batsman is so immense. Second, I want to stay close to my parents, who have lived alone in the US for 11 years, Smit Patel told IndiaToday.In of Pennsylvania.

The move made Patel eligible to play franchise cricket. He will represent Barbados Tridents in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The Smit Patels family had migrated from Gujarat to Pennsylvania in 2010. Patel’s father runs a gas station in Easton, where they now live.

Smit’s parents wanted his only son to move to the US in 2010, but then the youngster was inspired by Virat Kohli, who led the India U-19 to the title win in 2008.

Virat Kohli played a big part in my decision to stay in India and pursue my cricketing dreams. Under Virat’s captaincy, we won the U-19 World Cup in 2008 and that win inspired me to stick with cricket, Patel recalls.

Smit Patel lived his dream of winning the U-19 World Cup title in 2012, and he played a pivotal role with the bat in the final. Along with skipper Unmukt Chand, Patel added an unbeaten 130 runs for the fifth wicket against Australia to help India win the World Cup. Unmukt scored an unbeaten 111, while Patel didn’t stop at 62.

That U-19 World Cup victory is the highest point of my life, and it was a special feeling. U-19 cricket is the most important moment of your youth career. That’s when you realize you have what it takes to progress to the next level. However, you soon realize that not everyone on your team is going to play for India. That’s an ambition we all had at the time, but many factors have to align to make it happen, Patel said.

After the highlights of the U-19 World Cup win, Patel did not have a smooth transition to the senior Gujarat side. He had played U-22 cricket to earn his place in the senior team. However, he remained a second choice wicketkeeper for Gujarat due to the presence of Parthiv Patel.

Seeking more matches as a wicketkeeper batsman, Patel became a journeyman in domestic cricket. He played for Gujarat, Tripura, Goa and Baroda in the Ranji Trophy.

It was frustrating, but when you see the competition in Indian cricket, it’s quite surreal. I have no hard feelings. All my paperwork at the BCCI is now complete. My Indian chapter is over; it’s time for me to start the next phase of my life in the US, Patel said.

I am a green card holder and I will qualify to play for USA in August 2022. It is an excellent opportunity for me to play international cricket, which has always been my dream. I also have a two-year contract with Major League Cricket (MLC), which starts next year. I look forward to playing in it, he added.

The 28-year-old spent a few weeks with the US national team in Texas. The US cricket team is led by former Indian U-19 star Saurabh Netravalkar, part of the India U-19 World Cup team in 2010. Former Karnataka captain and coach J Arun Kumar is the head coach of the US cricket team.

I spent a few days in the camp. The captain and coach welcomed me with open hands. Although I still need to score points and perform well with the gloves to earn my place in the team. I’ve hobbled in India for the past decade and will do the same in the US, Patel said.

Patel has played 55 first-class matches in India with four different teams. He has an average of nearly 40 and has scored 11 centuries and 14 half-centuries.

Patel’s only disappointment is that he was never chosen by an Indian Premier League (IPL) team.

I never got the chance to play in the IPL. Only Unmukt (Chand) and Sandeep (Sharma) got the IPL contract from our winning team in 2010. It was quite disappointing when you see players from the previous (U-19 team 2010) and later (2014 U-19 team) contracts to get . It hurt a lot if I had the chance to share the locker room with the best in the world, it could have boosted my career, said Patel.

In 2012, Rajasthan Royals called Smit Patel for a trial, but the wicketkeeper batsman was unable to make it as he attended a West Zone U-25 camp in Pune. The other wicketkeeper batsman called up to the trials alongside Patel was Sanju Samson. Sanju is now the captain of the Rajasthan Royals.

Sanju was selected and now he is the captain of Rajasthan Royals. Such is life, Patel said.

Patel, still 28, with the best of his cricket career ahead, will be given a chance in his quest for redemption. He will play for a new team that is on the way and moving from one country to another. It will be chaotic, but he has always dreamed of dust, runs, centuries and victories.