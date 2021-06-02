Jesse Sims Memory: The Montana Born Former Grizzly Soccer Player Was ‘The Perfect Player And The Perfect Person’ | UM Grizzlies

MISSOULA Jesse Sims became Bob Stitt’s top recruiting target during his first year as coach of the Montana soccer team.

Stitt tried to find out all about Sims after the standout Montana player quit the Oregon State job following a coaching change. He learned that Sims liked country music, so he called him up at steakhouse The Depot one night.

At the time, Stitt recruited another player, Colin Morris, who came to town with his high school best friend, Stelen Covel, and that friend’s father. Sims was never one to say too much, but Stitt could see the excitement in his eyes that night when he met country singer Toby Keith.

It was pretty cool because we had Toby Keith here with his son on a recruiting visit and we knew Jesse was a big fan of country music, Stitt recalled Tuesday, three days after Sims tragically died, shockwaves swept through Missoula, the Bitterroot Valley and the surrounding areas.

We were eating at The Depot and messaged Jesse that Toby was in town with us. He stopped at the restaurant and pulled out some T-shirts and hats, and Toby drew them for him. He didn’t say much during the visit and then left.

Toby says: Is that boy a senior on your team? And I’m like, no, he’s a high school senior. And he goes. He was so mature physically that he looked like he was a senior.

Stitt doesn’t believe the encounter had a significant impact on Sims choosing the Griz over the cats. Sims was from nearby Stevensville, his sister was playing for the Lady Griz at the time, and he seemed to get along well with the football coaching staff.

However, that interaction became indicative of the type of person Stitt came to know during his three seasons as the Griz’s coach. Sims was a straightforward, hardworking, balanced person who was guided by his actions rather than his words.

He was the perfect player and the perfect person because you knew exactly what you would get from him on the field and you never had to worry about him off the field, Stitt said. He would always put a lot of effort into everything he did.

If you had 120 Jesse Sims on your team, you would have the easiest job in the world. He was motivated, never got into trouble, attended class, was respectful and treated people wonderfully.

That admiration people had for Sims was why his death on Saturday in an ATV accident struck a chord with so many. Plus, he was only 24 years old and had so much more to accomplish in life.

Despite all his hard playing on the field, Sims was a humble, genuine and kind person off the field. Former Grizzly and NFL veteran Steven Pfahler got to see that firsthand.

Sims began training at Pfahler Sport Specific as a high school sophomore and was hired as an assistant strength coach toward the end of his freshman season wearing red shirts. After his playing career at UM, he became a full-time employee and in May he celebrated his one-year anniversary.

So many people know Jesse the footballer and Jesse the big tough guy, but they don’t understand how much of a sweetheart he was, Pfahler said Tuesday. Just such a kind individual and loving fiancé and loving son.

I just want people to know so much that he wasn’t just a big tough athlete. He is one of the nicest persons I have ever met. The man did everything right. I can’t think of a mistake he’s ever made. And I’ve sat here and thought about it.

Sims, a health and human achievement major, had previously said he was looking for a career as a strength and conditioning coach or personal trainer after his playing days. He thought he would even aspire to be a strength coach for a college soccer team.

A really sad day for all of us. Jesse was one of the best guys you could ever want to know, and he was going to do great things in this world, Eric Taber, Griz’s director of football sports information, wrote on Twitter.

Sims had his whole life ahead of him and was engaged on July 17, 2020 to Jace Henderson, the current Missoula Big Sky girls’ basketball coach and a former Lady Griz basketball player and assistant coach, according to Henderson’s Facebook page. They were to get married in August.

Love you Jesse, former Lady Griz player Gabi Harrington wrote on Twitter. Thank you for being so good to my best friend. I will miss being a fool with you. You didn’t deserve this.

Many people knew Sims as the local kid who did well after starring in Corvallis and Stevensville high schools. While he was sometimes overlooked in the stats column at UM for his role of eating blockers, he was known for representing the program by wearing the No. 37 legacy jersey with reverence for the past and a proud of continuing the tradition.

Jesse embodied exactly what it meant to be a Montana kid who got the chance to represent Montana every Saturday during football season, former teammate Mick Delaney wrote on Twitter. Absolutely heartbroken for the Sims family.

Hard to find anyone who represented Montana better than Jesse, Tucker Meyer, a former Griz football defense assistant and native of Fairfield, wrote on Twitter.

Sims was so respected that he was voted one of three team captains for his senior season in 2019.

Damn man… life just ain’t fair. Rest in peace for one of the greatest leaders I’ve ever been, former Griz quarterback Reese Phillips shared on Twitter.

Your legacy will live on forever, former Griz assistant coach Jason Semore wrote on Twitter. Jesse lived a purposeful life, the world is a better place because of his time here. Great teammate, great leader, great person. You are loved and greatly missed.

Sims joined Griz linebacker Dante Olson as part of Stitt’s inaugural recruiting class in 2015. Olson would take longer to blossom than Sims, but he learned lessons by watching Sims and used that to win the 2019 Buck Buchanan Award -become the winner as the best defensive player in FCS.

He’s what you’d think of a Montana football player, Olson said during the 2019 season. Just a blue collar, hard nose, doesn’t say much, but he’s going to punch you in the mouth. I love seeing how it works. He has one of the best work ethic I’ve ever had. All the recognition he gets is certainly well deserved.

Sims also helped younger players learn the ropes as he learned it himself.

Griz linebacker Jace Lewis commented in 2019 on how he learned from Sims. The Lewistown native became the defensive MVP of the 2020 Big Sky preseason the year after Sims graduated.

He reminds me of (the) preacher on “Friday Night Lights,” Lewis said of a recurring character named Reverend Grady. He’s quiet, but he’s a good, hard-working boy. He grinds in the weight room. He comes here, practices every day at a high level. He’s not complaining. He’s just a great guy to have above you and learn from.

Former Griz defensive lineman Braydon Deming still carries the lessons he learned from Sims when they played in the same position group. TheBillings native now plays at Illinois State.

Jesse I am eternally grateful for the time we had together, Deming wrote on Instagram. From the day I entered the University of Montana campus, you took me under your wing and showed me the way. You showed me how to work hard, work really hard in everything I did. You led by your actions, not your words. That’s something I’ve learned from you and that I’m trying to pursue.

I will forever cherish the memories we had as teammates. I will miss the jokes and laughter we shared. I’m not a big person on social media, but I felt like I had to post something because you made a lasting impression on me and will forever have. Rest in peace Legacy, love you brother. #JS37.