Dover High School girls tennis beats Winnnacunnet in D1 quarterfinal





HAMPTON The Dover High Schoolgirls tennis program has played in only one state championship in its history, the Green Wave is just one win away from advancing to their second. Dover improved to 17-0 on the season with an 8-1 win over Winnacunet in a Division I quarterfinal game. I’m excited, said Sue Vitko, who was a senior on the Dover team that lost to Milford in the 1988 championship game. This season was totally unknown; The whole season was a big question mark for us.” The Green Wave will face Derryfield in a Division I semifinal on Wednesday. The match kicks off at 4 p.m. at Dover High School. The state championship is scheduled for Friday in Dover. Dover defeated Derryfield 6-3 in the regular season. Derryfield is a very strong team, an eternally strong team, Vitko said. We beat them in the regular season, and it was with the skin of our teeth; it came down to the wire. Vitko is delighted that Dover will host the semifinals and state championships on its brand new courts. We have a beautiful facility, a lot of work has gone into it, Vitko said. We got a USTA grant to get those courts built, I just love it. Dover sophomore Taylor Wilson was first off the field in Tuesday’s quarterfinal game, beating Emily Barnes, 8-1 at No. 2 singles. (This win) is huge for us, it’s super exciting, Wilson said regarding advancing to the semi-finals. I think my consistency worked the best for me today. I was just trying to get every ball back. I knew we would be a great team, but I never dreamed we would get this far; thinking that one win would get us into the final is pretty crazy. Every victory certainly helps (our confidence); it was such a great run. Two wins over Portsmouth, the defending Division II Portsmouth and a win over Derryfield during the regular season, gave Wilson and her teammates confidence. When we beat Derryfield we thought wow we really have a shot at this, said Wilson. I think that’s what brought us here. Winnacunnet freshman StellaSebenybeat Rachel Vitko, 8-6 on No. 1 singles. The rest of the matches were victories by Dover. Tory Vitko defeated Sam Primavera, 8-1 at No. 3 Singles, JociFausenbeatEmmaRecord, 8-3 at No. 4, Emilia RossbeatLindsey Hepburn, 8-0 at No. 5, and Kate RossbeatGraceMichael, 8-0 at No. 6. In doubles, the Vitko sisters defeated Sebenyand Barnes, 8-4 at number 1, Fausenand Ross defeated Primavera and Record, 8-2 at number 2, and Wilson and Riya Ramdev defeated Hepburn and Michael, 8-0 at number 3.

