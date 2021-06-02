Why Man Utd should have taken Greenwood AND Rashford out of the England European Championship squad

The teenager will not participate in the European Championship this summer due to an injury, but his club mate will participate, even if he is struggling.

When Marcus Rashford wrestled around the pitch at the Gdansk Stadium a week ago, it was easy to feel sympathy for the 23-year-old.

The season finale against Villarreal was his 57th Manchester United appearance of the season and 46 of those were starts. That’s 4,146 minutes of football this season, added to the 3,473 minutes he played for Ole Gunnar Solskjaers last season, with barely a break between the two campaigns.

Then keep in mind that he hasn’t played completely injury-free in almost two years. There is a back problem, shoulder problems and more recently a problem with his foot. That explains somewhat why he didn’t fire all cylinders in Poland.

Anyone who has watched Rashford play in recent weeks has seen him grinning and sometimes shivering during matches. In reality, he should not have started in Gdansk.

Manchester United team-mate Mason Greenwood, who announced his decision to withdraw seven hours before Gareth Southgate confirmed his last 26-man panel, is taking the summer off to recover. And some of the reasons given for Greenwood’s absence may as well apply to Rashford if he decides to follow suit.

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from England’s provisional squad for Euro 2020 to make a full recovery from an underlying injury that also kept him out of the Under-21 European Championship in March, a statement said.

Mason’s club appearances have been carefully managed to maintain his availability throughout the intensive 2020-21 Premier League and Europa League schedules.

“But a further period of tournament football would not be beneficial and Mason will remain at Manchester United to recuperate and prepare for pre-season training.”

It was unfortunate for Greenwood, who was looking forward to being involved in his first international-level senior tournament, but the teen knows his time will soon come.

However, his withdrawal will bring some relief for Solskjaer, who has already turned his attention to next season.

Greenwoods stats this season are similar to Rashford’s in looks, but the latter has started with 10 extra games and you can see just how much toll the heavier workload has physically put on him.

Withdrawing from an England squad would of course never have occurred to Rashford.

Just after his admission was confirmed, the attacker posted a photo on Instagram representing his country at a minor level with the accompanying caption: “My pride in pulling the shirt is boundless.”

His determination and dedication to carry on and endure the pain is commendable. But considering there’s a chance he’ll have to have shoulder surgery after the tournament, no matter what, is it really worth it?

To be honest I just focus on the next game and that’s how I deal with it,” Rashford said in March, when asked about the possibility of going under the knife before the start of next season.

“What’s needed after that, we’ll handle after that. My main focus is just being available for the games.

The decision to take Greenwood out of the squad was made to protect his long-term fitness. The plan is to let him go on holiday before returning to United’s training base in Carrington to focus on his rehabilitation.

There are no similar plans for Rashford, who remains determined to play for England this summer.

“We didn’t see Marcus on the grass,” Gareth Southgate said on Tuesday. “But I’ve spoken to him and he assures me he’s happy with where he is, so we’ll move on from there.”

Solskjaer and his medical staff know when to push players to their limits and when to rest, but they also rely on the players themselves to signal any discomfort.

He’s tough and he wants to play, Solskjaer said of Rashford in April. He wants to give everything for Man United and it’s the player’s responsibility to tell us that too [if he’s not fit].

His attitude is commendable, but if he is to go to a whole other level, having scored 21 goals in all competitions during the 2020/21 season, he must be in top condition for next season. He needs to know when to hit the power button.

However, due to his involvement with the European Championship, Rashford can only have a few weeks of vacation before he has to rejoin United’s roster to prepare for the season.

As Rashford is Rashford, he hopes to play as many games as possible in England this summer.

United now fear that he is playing one game too many.