David Warner discusses ‘terrifying’ tragedy in India

David Warner says the coronavirus outbreak in India, which saw a cohort of Australian cricketers stranded abroad earlier in May, was a "terrifying" experience.

David Warner has candid about the ‘terrifying’ state of affairs in India as the nation battles a brutal wave of coronavirus infections.

India continues to struggle with the massive outbreak of coronavirus cases, with a seven-day average of 185,012 new cases according to Johns Hopkins University.

That figure, while still catastrophically high, is thankfully a huge drop from the seven-day average of 391,000 new cases in early May.

Due to the huge increase in cases, the Indian Premier League season was suspended and international players, including Warner, rushed to return home.

After reaching the Maldives, where he and other Australian cricketers were waiting for repatriation flights back to Australia, Warner has since completed the latter in the many two-week quarantine periods since the start of the pandemic.

The star batsman joined the breakfast radio duo Fitzy and Wippa how quickly the situation got out of hand.

I think it really touched when everyone saw that piece on TV about what was happening in India with the oxygen, he said.

You know, people on the street are queuing up to cremate their relatives and we’ve seen that a few times to and from the property.

Open fields and all. You know, it was terrifying. And it was just very disturbing from a humanitarian standpoint.

Warner further described the strange mood among the crowd of visitors quarantined on the Maldoves before they were allowed to return home.

Australia’s borders were closed to India until May 15, and anyone wishing to return to Australia had to hand in a negative coronavirus test before boarding the plane home, and then a further 14 days of hotel quarantine.

It was a challenge. We had to get out of there as quickly as possible,” he says.

We were there (in the Maldives) with other people and they were there for the same reasons to leave India and also try to come to their country because virtually everyone was locked out of their country who entered India.

Warner’s beautiful message amid touching family reunion

Warner was one of several cricketers to leave Sydney quarantine on Monday morning after being forced to spend two weeks in a hotel after coming home from the Maldives.

Other players such as Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, plus commentators Brett Lee and Ricky Ponting visited the Marriott hotel on Monday.

The group hadn’t seen their loved ones for weeks and was not allowed to return from India to Australia until May 15 due to federal government travel restrictions over Covid-19.

There were touching scenes as the cricketing contingent finally saw their relatives again, with a lovely social media post from Warner on Sunday highlighting how much he was enjoying the moment.

14th quarantine day, one more night of sleep. Can’t wait to see my girls again, Warner wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos with his wife Candice and three daughters.

The Australian batter also shared an Instagram story showing five alarms he had set for Monday morning in anticipation of reuniting with his family.

“Never wanted an alarm or five to go off that bad,” he captioned the photo with a few smiling emojis.

Warner, like many of the other Australian cricketers, hadn’t seen their families since April when they left for the Indian Premier League abroad.

Due to the worsening Covid crisis in India, the competition was eventually postponed, with most of the Aussies involved unable to return to Australia immediately due to the federal government’s travel ban.

Fast bowler Jason Behrendorff said he couldn’t wait to get home and see his family after he was also released from quarantine.

It was nice to know we were going home, that’s for sure, Behrendorff said.

It’s always hard to be stuck somewhere, and knowing I could get home was a relief, and now that I’m out of quarantine I can’t wait to get home and see my family.

