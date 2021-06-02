Sports
RMU President Admits No Vote To Eliminate WPXI Hockey Programs
PITTSBURGH — In his first public speech since Robert Morris staggeringly eliminated men’s and women’s hockey programs, school president Chris Howard confirmed Tuesday afternoon the exclusive reporting from DK Pittsburgh Sports earlier in the day that in fact no vote had been conducted by the Board of Trustees.
Instead, he claimed that the Trustees reached a consensus after the decision had already been made, and he declined to define what consensus meant in this context. Or how many members have been recruited. Or why, for all he knows, Kevin Colbert, the Steelers general manager, resigned because there were no votes.
We don’t ask our trustees to vote on this and they didn’t, but they did come to a consensus, Howard said during his Zoom with select media outlets, including DK Pittsburgh Sports.
As our site reported early Tuesday, the decision was actually made unilaterally by Howard and Morgan OBrien, the Chairman of the Boards. The only two Robert Morris representatives in this session were Howard and Chris King, the athletic director who is known to have nothing to do with the decision. So all but one of the questions in the session were directed to Howard.
The only one targeting King came from the school students’ news service. In it, King made a significant reference to the university’s decision.
Howard released the following statement about the situation:
As painful as it is to discontinue the men’s and women’s NCAA Division I ice hockey programs here at RMU, we have little choice. I know this decision came as a painful surprise to the student athletes and many other members of our community. In recent years, RMU, like other schools, has had to make some difficult strategic, operational and financial decisions, and each of these choices has taken a human toll. The location of the RMU Island Sports Center (a few miles from campus) presents a challenge in providing the upgrades needed to maintain a Division I facility, despite being more than adequate for club sports and community play . Ice hockey has been our most expensive Division I sport, in part because of low ticket sales and limited donations, as well as the fact that we don’t have access to guaranteeing game opportunities, conference earnings, or television contract payouts like some other sports. The direct cost of hockey alone is over $1 million a year. It’s also worth noting that few universities of our size offer the variety of Division I sports that RMU has hosted, and we are one of only three out of 108 schools in our Carnegie classification that offer this particular mix of sports. Institutions with athletic programs of comparable size possess gifts that the RMU simply cannot match at this time. We’ve considered several options to sustain Division I ice hockey in the long run, and would require approximately $5 million to $30 million in facility upgrades, with no guarantee that we’ll attract the kind of business support needed to do that. to secure investment.
For a number of years we have actively explored possible options to fund improvements to our current facilities, without success. Like virtually all schools, our main source of income at RMU is tuition, and we are simply unable to pass those costs on to our students now that we are emerging from a global pandemic. The hard truth is that RMU has two programs that have been very successful on the ice and have helped graduate student-athletes of great character and intellect. However, that success has been endorsed by the university at a price that is no longer bearable. Keeping the teams sustainable would require at least $10 million, and even $25 million, to cover both long-term operating costs and facility upgrades. I know that what we announced last week does not make things any easier for those directly involved, but it is the reality that we as a university have to take into account.
Not every hockey player will receive a 100% scholarship, but RMU said it will honor all of their scholarships at the same percentage they would have received had the program not been discontinued.
CLICK HERE to read more from our partners at DKPittsburghSports.com
Cox Media Group 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]