RMU President Admits No Vote To Eliminate WPXI Hockey Programs

PITTSBURGH — In his first public speech since Robert Morris staggeringly eliminated men’s and women’s hockey programs, school president Chris Howard confirmed Tuesday afternoon the exclusive reporting from DK Pittsburgh Sports earlier in the day that in fact no vote had been conducted by the Board of Trustees.

Instead, he claimed that the Trustees reached a consensus after the decision had already been made, and he declined to define what consensus meant in this context. Or how many members have been recruited. Or why, for all he knows, Kevin Colbert, the Steelers general manager, resigned because there were no votes.

We don’t ask our trustees to vote on this and they didn’t, but they did come to a consensus, Howard said during his Zoom with select media outlets, including DK Pittsburgh Sports.

As our site reported early Tuesday, the decision was actually made unilaterally by Howard and Morgan OBrien, the Chairman of the Boards. The only two Robert Morris representatives in this session were Howard and Chris King, the athletic director who is known to have nothing to do with the decision. So all but one of the questions in the session were directed to Howard.

The only one targeting King came from the school students’ news service. In it, King made a significant reference to the university’s decision.

Howard released the following statement about the situation:

As painful as it is to discontinue the men’s and women’s NCAA Division I ice hockey programs here at RMU, we have little choice. I know this decision came as a painful surprise to the student athletes and many other members of our community. In recent years, RMU, like other schools, has had to make some difficult strategic, operational and financial decisions, and each of these choices has taken a human toll. The location of the RMU Island Sports Center (a few miles from campus) presents a challenge in providing the upgrades needed to maintain a Division I facility, despite being more than adequate for club sports and community play . Ice hockey has been our most expensive Division I sport, in part because of low ticket sales and limited donations, as well as the fact that we don’t have access to guaranteeing game opportunities, conference earnings, or television contract payouts like some other sports. The direct cost of hockey alone is over $1 million a year. It’s also worth noting that few universities of our size offer the variety of Division I sports that RMU has hosted, and we are one of only three out of 108 schools in our Carnegie classification that offer this particular mix of sports. Institutions with athletic programs of comparable size possess gifts that the RMU simply cannot match at this time. We’ve considered several options to sustain Division I ice hockey in the long run, and would require approximately $5 million to $30 million in facility upgrades, with no guarantee that we’ll attract the kind of business support needed to do that. to secure investment.

For a number of years we have actively explored possible options to fund improvements to our current facilities, without success. Like virtually all schools, our main source of income at RMU is tuition, and we are simply unable to pass those costs on to our students now that we are emerging from a global pandemic. The hard truth is that RMU has two programs that have been very successful on the ice and have helped graduate student-athletes of great character and intellect. However, that success has been endorsed by the university at a price that is no longer bearable. Keeping the teams sustainable would require at least $10 million, and even $25 million, to cover both long-term operating costs and facility upgrades. I know that what we announced last week does not make things any easier for those directly involved, but it is the reality that we as a university have to take into account.

Not every hockey player will receive a 100% scholarship, but RMU said it will honor all of their scholarships at the same percentage they would have received had the program not been discontinued.

