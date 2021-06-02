Vegas Golden Knights try to get back on track

The Montreal Canadiens have just come out of an unlikely and emotional disappointment by beating the highly favored Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games. There’s not much time to celebrate, as they’re back for the start of the second round on Wednesday, against a well-rested Winnipeg Jets team.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights try to avenge their embarrassing Game 1 outburst, while the Colorado Avalanche can take full advantage of the home ice and take a 2-0 lead. Not to mention last night’s action, with the Tampa Bay Lightning pushing the Carolina Hurricanes into a 0-2 hole.

Wednesday’s matches

Game 1: Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets | 7.30 pm

No need to sulk for the Connor McDavid vs. Auston Matthew playoff showdown that could have been. Instead, Montreal Winnipeg is already here to clear your mind! On paper, it’s not quite as exciting a series as Maple Leafs-Oilers, although it features two of the league’s best playoff goalkeepers: Carey Price and Connor Hellebuyck. Winnipeg went into the postseason on a slide and the blue line has some gaps, leaving many watering down their hopes for playoffs. But the jets can be dangerous – and became even more dangerous with the return of Nikolaj Ehlers on round 1.

“Looking at their season, at one point they were in the running for first place with Toronto,” said Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme. “They fought with Edmonton and then dropped out late in the season and finished in third place. They are a good team. They are solid up front. They have lines that can give offense, energy.” Full Series Preview.

Game 2: Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche | 10pm (Avs lead 1-0)

Vegas was bombed in Game 1, 7-1, but promises to be better prepared. The Golden Knights had a quick two-day turnaround from an emotional Game 7, while the Avs had a week off. “You never make excuses, but I think it’s a tough game on any schedule because we’re from where we came from and their situation wasn’t right,” said Vegas coach Pete DeBoer. “I know we’re getting better.”

The Golden Knights should return to Vezina Trophy finalist Marc-Andre Fleury in the net. Meanwhile, agitator Ryan Reaves will serve the first of a two-game suspension for his antics at the end of Game 1 (including throwing Ryan Graves onto the ice and pulling out a chunk of his hair). Colorado’s top line seems unstoppable now. During the playoffs, when Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen are on the ice together, the Avs have beaten their opponents 11-1.

About last night

Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Carolina Hurricanes 1 (Lightning lead 2-0)

This wasn’t the most exciting playoff game you’ll see this year. The Lightning took six shots in the first period, five in the second and four in the third – just 15 in all. Two of them (from Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli) went in. The Canes couldn’t muster their usual energy until it was too late. Andrei Svechnikov scored only after 90 seconds. “I just couldn’t take a break, two games,” said coach Rod Brind’Amour. “We’re doing everything we’re trying to do, we just didn’t get that little breakthrough.”

Unfortunately for the Canes, Vincent Trocheck – who left the game early – may run out of time. For the second straight series, Tampa Bay won the first two races on the road and is feeling pretty good. “If you had said we were going to Carolina and not giving up a 5-on-5 goal in two games,” said coach Jon Cooper. “I’d take that all day.” Full summary.

Three stars of the night

Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Tampa Bay Lightning

After stopping 31 of the 32 shots on Tuesday, Vasilevskiy’s playoff stats are unreal. Over eight games, he has posted a 0.953 save percentage to 5-to-5 and has stopped 68 of 76 high-danger shots.

Anthony Cirelli, C, Tampa Bay Lightning

After a scoreless drought of 26 games to close out the season, Cirelli has now scored three in the playoffs, including this beauty:

THE HINDQUARTERS. Anthony Cirelli doubles the lead for the @TBLightning. #StanleyCup //NBCSN pic.twitter.com/ixDYvj1EEJ NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 2, 2021

Alex Killorn, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning

The only player to score more goals than Killorn’s five in the Stanley Cup playoffs is Nathan MacKinnon. True story. The Lightning winger opened the scoring on Tuesday, throwing an extremely curious hockey response to AJ Mleczko in his post-game interview: “Yeah, I cut my lip. I need to get some stitches after this interview with you.”

Blooper of the day

NHL players: they are just like us. They have brain farts — and they think the word fart is funny.

Palmieri so excited about that win he can’t get his words together pic.twitter.com/tPCVtHMJLg x – Islands on MSG+ (@IslesMSGN) June 1, 2021

watch awards

The NHL announced the three finalists for the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the league’s best goalkeeper. It is voted on by the league’s general managers.

The finalists: Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay), Marc-Andre Fleury (Vegas) and Philipp Grubauer (Colorado).

“Never in my life thought I’d be part of that group, sitting at that table with Vasy and Flower,” Grubauer said. “It’s a huge honor.”

Vasilevsky, the reigning winner, is a finalist for the fourth year in a row — a feat we haven’t seen since Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur did it.

Remarkably, despite all of Fleury’s career achievements – including all-time third-place finisher in goalie wins – this is the first time he’s been a Vezina finalist. To emphasize, he is 36 and in his 17th NHL season. A message from Flower herself: