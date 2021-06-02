Steve Smith Birthday: Wishes Come From All Over





The Delhi-based franchise described Smith as one of the world’s best hitters and an “unapologetic cricket nuffy”. DC asked him to “never change”. Wishing one of the world’s best hitters and an insolent cricket nuffy, @stevesmith49, have a very happy birthday Never change, Smudge #YehHaiNayiDilli #HappyBirthdaySteveSmith pic.twitter.com/e5059e0ZAX Delhi Capitals (Stay at home. Wear double masks) (@DelhiCapitals) June 1, 2021 The International Cricket Council (ICC) celebrated the occasion by tweeting a short video of Smith’s incredible century for Australia in the 2015 World Cup semi-final against India. On @stevesmith4932nd birthday, relive his incredible century for century @CricketAus in the @cricketworldcup 2015 semifinal pic.twitter.com/KccdSC81ie ICC (@ICC) June 2, 2021 Smith shared a photo on Instagram of him sitting behind a well-decorated cake prepared by his wife Dani Willis. He also thanked everyone for the birthday wishes. Dani also posted a photo of the couple together on her Instagram account and said she is very happy that Smith is home to celebrate his birthday. Smith and some other Australian players had to return to their home countries in April-May due to the worsening Covid-19 pandemic in India. The IPL had to be suspended halfway through and the remaining matches were to be played in the UAE in September-October. Several Australian players had initially stayed to fulfill their commitments to their franchise, but returned after the situation deteriorated. However, most of them had to return to Australia after moving to the Maldives, where they waited for their government to lift the temporary travel ban on people from India.







