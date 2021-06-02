US wins group in World Hockey, Canada advances to quarter-finals





Kevin Labank and Conor Garland each scored two goals and the United States defeated Italy 4-2 on Tuesday in the final qualifier of the World Hockey Championship, winning six games in a row. With this win, the United States will be the first to decide in Group B and will face Slovakia in the single-elimination quarter-finals from Thursday. “We got together 17 days ago without knowing each other,” said Jack Capuano. Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM Jake Ottinger won the tournament for the third time with nine saves. Brian Boyle took over as captain and Justin Abdelkader was injured and missed. Italy lost all seven matches of the tournament. Italian goalkeeper David Fadani made 39 saves. Finland, Germany and Canada also advanced to Group B, while Russia, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia advanced to the Group A quarter-finals. The Canadians had to sweat in the final hours of the qualifying round after making a 3-2 shootout decision to Finland early Tuesday. Germany defeated host country Latvia 2-1. After they were defeated, they moved on. Canada, which has never missed a play-off at the World Cup or the Olympics, will face Group A winner Russia in the quarterfinals. Finland will face the Czech Republic on Thursday and Switzerland will meet Germany in the other quarterfinals. The semifinals will take place on Saturday and the gold and bronze match will take place on Sunday. Less than four minutes after Canada reached the quarter-finals, Alz Luozarainen scored a second goal in the game and went into extra time. Ruotsalainen also won the shootout. Finnish goalkeeper Jussi Olkinuora made 32 regular season saves and two more in a shootout, stopping Connor Brown in his last attempt. Brandon Pirri and Maxime Comtois scored in Canada. Darcy Kuemper saved 29. Canada then advanced to the quarterfinals. The Germans scored goals from John Peterka and Marcel Noebels at 6:40 and 23 saves from Mathias Niederberger. Rodrigo Abolus scored in Latvia. Click here to download the FOX News app Russia defeated Belarus 6-0 to win Group A. Nikita Nesterov ignited and finished the first period with five goals. Christoph Bertschy scored two goals with four goals and two spells, with Switzerland beating England 6-3. Tristan Scherwey recorded 3 assists as a Swiss. Filip Zadina, Michael Spacek, Libor Sulak, Matej Stransky and Libor Hajek each scored goals and assists, with the Czech Republic beating Slovakia 7-3 to take third place.

