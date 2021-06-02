2021 Belmont Stakes post time, odds, how to watch, live stream

Essential Quality, who finished fourth as the favorite in the Kentucky Derby, is the 2-1 morning line favorite for $1.5 million Belmont on Saturday.

Trained by Brad Cox, a native of Louisville, Essential Quality took the #2 post position in a field of eight for the Belmont. The post time is set for Saturday 6:49 PM and the race will be broadcast by NBC.

Cox said he has been impressed with the Essential Qualitys training at Churchill Downs since the Kentucky Derby, including a five furlong breeze in 59.40 seconds on Saturday — and is confident Tapit’s son is will do well at the 1 mile Belmont distance.

(Jockey Luis Saez) has always had great confidence in him that distance would never really be an issue for him, said Cox. Tapit has had three winners of the Belmont, so they were certainly hopeful (essential quality) that can add to Tapits’ legacy.

Preakness winner Rombauerd secured the number 3 post position and is the second pick in the morning line at 3-1 odds.

Essential Quality is one of five horses to compete in the Kentucky Derby and return for the Belmont, along with Hot Rod Charlie (third in Derby), Known Agenda (ninth), Bourbonic (13th) and Rock Your World (17th).

Overtaken, trained by Todd Pletcher, is the only horse in the Belmont field that has not yet competed in a Triple Crown race. He finishes third in the Grade 3 Peter Pan on May 8 in Belmont.

Rebels Romance, winner of the UAE Derby on March 27, had been pointed to the Belmont but was disregarded on Tuesday morning. Godolphin, owner of Rebels Romance, announced that the foal has an infection in a hind leg.

We hope this is just a minor setback and we look forward to seeing him back on the track in the near future, Godolphin wrote on Twitter.

Belmont Stakes post time

Belmont Stakes 2021 estimated postal time is 6:49 PM. EST.

TV and streaming information

Coverage from Belmont Park begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and from 5 to 7 p.m NBCSports.com.

Opportunities for the field

Position, horse, trainer, jockey, odds

1. bourbon, Todd Pletcher, Kendrick Carmouche, 15-1

2. Essential quality, Brad Cox, Luis Saez, 2-1

3. Rombauer, Michael McCarthy, John Velazquez, 3-1

4. Hot Rod Charlie, Doug ONeill, Flavien Prat, 7-2

5. France Go de Ina, Hideyuki Mori, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30-1

6. Well-known calendar, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 6-1

7. Rock Your World, John Sadler, Joel Rosario, 9-2

8. caught up, Todd Pletcher, Manny Franco, 20-1

Expert choices

Steve Falk, sports journalist for Asbury Park Press

Rock your world:The thought of some that the 1-mile distance from Belmont favors shutters is nonsense. Usually the pace in the Belmont is not fast and is more favorable for front runners or those close to the pace. That said, Rock Your World deserves another shot after a hopeless trip in the Kentucky Derby. He rode slowly and shortly after was bumped and pinched by Essential Quality and Highly Motivated as jockey Joel Rosarios right foot came out of the stirrups. Throw out the race. In the Santa Anita Derby, Rock Your World wired a field with current Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit. Expect him to move forward and as the son of 2003 Pacific Classic winner Candy Ride and with 2003 Belmont winner Empire Maker on his mother’s side, he should go the distance.

Essential quality: He was undefeated until he finished fourth, beating one length, as the 5-2 favorite in the Kentucky Derby. Of the top four finishers, Medina Spirit, who led thread to thread, runner-up Mandaloun, who saved ground on the backstretch, and third-place finisher Hot Rod Charlie, who was in the two trails along the backstretch, had Essential Quality by far the most difficult journey. He collided with Rock Your World at the start and was five-wide in the first turn, backstretch and far turn and four-wide in the trajectory. He should be close to the pace and being the son of distance-loving dad Tapit helps too.

Known calendar:The Florida Derby winner pulled the dreaded railpost in the Kentucky Derby, then was shuffled back and boxed in while finishing a nonthreatening ninth. However, it is Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher in the Belmont. Pletcher – he has had tremendous success in this race and should never be discounted. Well-known Agenda as son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin doesn’t hurt either.

Hot Rod Charlie:The son of 2013 Preakness winner Oxbow has been solid in his last five races with two wins, including the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby, a second in the Breeders Cup Juvenile and a third in the Kentucky Derby. He has enough speed to be near the pace. He wired the field in the Louisiana Derby and was not far from it in the Derby. Only knock on him is that he doesn’t seem to pass any horses in the trajectory. He had aimed dead at Medina Spirit and Mandaloun at the top of the Derby piece and couldn’t get past it.

Steve Edelson, sports columnist/race writer for Asbury Park Press

Essential quality: While Essential Quality suffered the first loss of his career in the Kentucky Derby, it was a stellar fourth-place finish for a runner who was bumped at the start and hung wide at Churchill Downs. Bad trips aren’t much of a factor in the 12-furlong Belmont, which has sweeping turns around the tracks. After a five-week refresher, it’s hard to imagine Essential Quality isn’t a factor as the thread approaches. And he is a son of Tapit, sire of 2017 Belmont winner Tapwrit.

Known calendar: It’s not a bad idea to just ditch the Kentucky Derby for some horses, and Known Agenda looks like one of them. Focus instead on the come-from-behind win in the Florida Derby. He won that race impressively and he is a son of Curlin, who finished second in the 2007 Belmont and sired the 2013 Belmont winner Palace Malaice.

Rombauer: It’s okay if you think you need to see more of Rombauer, but I think we’ve all seen enough in the Preakness to think he’s going to be part of the exotics here. He came off the pace to chase the leaders and earned a Beyer Speed ​​figure of 102. Whether he can rebound three weeks later remains a question.

Rock your world: Expect the Santa Anita Derby winner to be in the lead. And while his slow start cost him a chance in the Kentucky Derby, if he’s up front, he’s got a chance to hold on and be a factor in the trajectory.

Bob Jordan, Asbury Park Press Sports Editor, USA TODAY NetworkAtlantic Group Sports Deputy Director

Essential quality: This is one of five horses going from the Kentucky Derby straight to the Belmont Stakes, a fair five weeks away. What’s not to like about last year’s 2-year-old champion? He ran well despite a troubled Derby trip and trainer Brad Cox says: “I definitely think he’s progressed from the Kentucky Derby, I really do. I’m sold.

Hot Rod Charlie: 94-1 in second for Essential Quality in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. It took the Oxbow foal four tries to break his virginity, but he’s been great ever since.

Rock your world: Everything went wrong for the Santa Anita Derby winner at Churchill Downs. I expected better handling from Joel Rosario but wished UmbertoRispoli had regained the ride.