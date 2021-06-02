Multiple locals advance to 3rd round of state tennis tournament





Tuesday brought rain to Lexington and delayed some of the afternoon games, but when it was played, six local athletes made it to the third round of the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament. Dylan Mather of Owensboro advanced in the boys base when he defeated Brady Kroll of South Oldham and then Highlands beat Peter Lasky in the second round. Mather crossed 6-0, 6-0, in his first game and then defeated Lasky 6-2, 7-6 (7). The Red Devil junior takes on DuPont Manual’s Brent Reynolds at 8am EST. In the girls’ singles, Owensboro Catholic’s Ella Cason also reached the third round when she defeated Bullitt East’s Emma Wright 6-0, 6-1 and Boyle County’s Jaina Burkett 61.6-3. The Lady Ace eighth-grader has Cooper’s Ellie Zureick at 9:15 a.m. EST for a spot in the next round. Only two doubles teams advanced to Wednesday and both were Catholic. Catholic Emmy Moore/Sarah Kate Young will face North Oldham’s Reagan Mangan/Willow Renton in today’s third round, after two wins Tuesday. Moore/Young defeated Graves County’s Audrey Lam/Maddy Williams in the first round 6-4, 6-3, then beat familiar foes Sarah Cate Boggess/Baker Hardison of Muhlenberg County. The other Lady Ace duo, Olivia Hayden/Aisha Merchant, also advanced to the third round as they take on Scott County’s Megan Moore and Sydney Zakic. Hayden/Merchant defeated Hazard’s Hannah Stidham/Maci Woods and South Warren’s Hannah Evans/Meghan Martin in the second round in a thriller. The Lady Ace pair won the match 7-6 (3), 5-7.1-0 (3). Two boys’ doubles teams also won games on Tuesday as Daviess County’s Graham Sandefur/Camden Clark defeated Bourbon County’s Luke Earlywine/Noah Earlywine before falling to Elizabethtown’s Dylan Koen/Quinn Maguet in the second round. Catholic Brett Conder/Tucker Ray defeated Letcher County Central’s Hayden Bentley/Zach Hall in the first round, but fell to Elizabethtown’s Landon Hagan/Chase Moreman in the second round. Apollo’s Mia Lampert and Daviess County’s Charly Hayden also competed on Tuesday, but fell in their first round matches. Double

BOYS

Singles

8 a.m.: Dylan Mather (Owensboro) v Brent Reynolds (DuPont manual)

GIRLS

Singles

9:15 am: Ella Cason (Owensboro Catholic) against Ellie Zureick (Cooper)

Double

11:45 am: Emmy Moore/Sarah Kate Young (Owensboro Catholic) v Reagan Mangan/Willow Renton (North Oldham)

11:45 am: Olivia Hayden/Aisha Merchant (Owensboro Catholic) v Megan Moore/Sydney Zakic (Scott County) Day 1 Results

Singles

Ella Cason (Catholic) final Emma Wright (Bullitt East): 6-0, 6-1

cason final Jaina Burkett (Boyle County) 6-1, 6-3 Jai Garris (Elizabethtown) beats. Mia Lampert (Apollo): 6-0, 6-0 Claire Pinkston (Woodford County) defeats. Charlie Hayden (Daviess County): 7-5, 6-1 Double

Olivia Hayden/Aisha Merchant (Owensboro Catholic) final Hannah Stidham/Maci Woods (Hazard): 6-1, 6-0

Hayden/Trader def. Hannah Evans/Meghan Martin (South Warren): 7-6 (3), 5-7, 1-0 (3) Defeats Jena Akers/Lara Akers (Danville). Caitlyn Blandford/Lauren Clements (Apollo): 6-3, 6-3 Emmy Moore/Sarah Kate Young (Owensboro Catholic) final Audrey Lamb/Maddy Williams (Graves County): 6-4, 6-3

Moore/Young def. Sarah Cate Boggess/Baker Hardison (Muhlenberg County): 6-3, 6-1









