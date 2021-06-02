BetMGM Teams Up With Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky On Multi-Year Brand Ambassador Deal





JERSEY CITY, NJ, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ –BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming company, today announced the signing of Wayne Gretzky, former National Hockey League (NHL) legend and four-time Stanley Cup champion, to a multi-year deal as brand ambassador.Gretzky , hockey’s most iconic superstar, will join BetMGM’s hockey and North American marketing efforts. “BetMGM is a great company and one of the forerunners of the dynamic changes taking place in the sports industry,” said Gretzky. “I am excited to be part of the company’s continued expansion into new states and territories and to help tell BetMGM’s story.” Gretzky is the Hockey Hall of Famer commonly referred to as “The Great One” and largely considered the greatest hockey player of all time, owning or sharing 61 unique NHL records. Gretzky is the all-time leader in both goals and assists, with a total of 2,857 points in 21 seasons with Edmonton, The Angels, St. Louis and the New York Rangers. He also won nine Hart trophies during his storied career as the league’s most valuable player. No one in the history of the league has achieved more than Canada’s legendary superstar. BetMGM’s Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said: “Wayne is an exceptional talent transcending the sporting world and we are proud to welcome him to the BetMGM team. As we look at potential expansion into Canada, and elsewhere everywhere the United StatesWayne will bring a unique ability to tell our brand story.” The BetMGM app is available on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop. As BetMGM continues to expand into new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGMi is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information about BetMGM, follow @BetMGMon Twitter. About BetMGM

BetMGM is a leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company pioneering the online gaming industry. Born of a collaboration between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM’s land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker and online gaming businesses in the US. BetMGM uses Entain’s US-licensed state-of-the-art technology and offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands such as BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. BetMGM was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information visit https://www.betmgm.com/. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements and “safe harbor statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the public filings with the SEC . Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BetMGM’s expansion into new jurisdictions. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other travel destinations in worldwide. the United States and the world, design, timing and cost of expansion projects, risks related to international operations, permits, licenses, financing, approvals and other contingencies associated with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in the MGM Resorts 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K Reports (including any changes to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts assumes no obligation or obligation to publicly update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, it should not be assumed that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements. SOURCE BetMGM Related Links https://www.betmgm.com







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos