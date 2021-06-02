Entain Class of 2021 SportsAid Recipients Lists





London-listed betting and betting company Entain has announced the 50 British athletes it will support through SportsAid in the third year of the grassroots initiative. Through the ongoing partnership between SportsAid and Entain, recipients will receive an annual award of 1,000 for training after being nominated by their respective national sports governing bodies. With 24 different sports disciplines among the 50 nominated athletes. Entain will also partner with SportAid to provide athletes with development opportunities and recognition through workshops where they receive expert advice on helpful topics, including nutrition, mental wellness and media management. We are proud to support the next generation of British athletes through our continued partnership with SportsAid,” said Entain CEO, Jette Nygaard-Andersen. The past year has been a particularly challenging period for athletes who have been severely limited in their ability to train and compete, so we are pleased that the Entain Foundations’ funding of the program provides opportunities for the nation’s greatest athletic talent to develop their full realizing potential. Of this year’s 50 recipients, 14 have been nominated again for the program in 2021 compared to the previous year. Notable winners include archer and silver-winning Patras 2018 European Youth Championships Louisa Piper, British High Jump Champion Joel Clarke-Khan and World U20 200m Champion Charles Dobson. Others include the 2022 Commonwealth Games hopeful and para table tennis player Craig Allen, wheelchair basketball player Dylan Wade, swimmer Charlotte Rigg and short track speed skater Nial Treacy. The Entain Foundation’s Pitching In Investment Program aims to support and promote grassroots initiatives at a time when sports organizations continue to face unprecedented challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic. SportsAid CEO Tim Lawler said: Many of us hope and feel that better days are coming. Some may feel that life has come to a standstill for the past year; young athletes certainly feel this. But during such strange times, Entain and SportsAid did not stand still. Our partnership has been adapted, evolved and innovated to be as vibrant and inspiring as ever. We were delighted to confirm that this year’s cohort of athletes are supported by the Entain Foundation and very proud to be a central pillar of the company’s Pitching In initiative, which champions community sports heroes across the country. The intake of athletes for 2021 is as follows: Craig Allen, 26, Bromsgrove (Para Table Tennis)

Alex Baker, 19, Loughborough (Rugby Union)

Alice Barnsdale, 22, Market Rasen (Athletics)

William Bell, 19, Loughborough (Swimming)

Blake Bowman, 19, Derby (basketball))

Eloise Brindle, 18, High Wycombe (rowing)

Caitlin Burgess, 19, Berkeley (equestrian)

Corran Carrick-Anderson, 18, Peebles (Cycling)

Joel Clarke-Khan, 21, Worcester (Athletics)

Josh Cook, 20, Barnsley (snowboarding)

MelissaCoxon, 18, Sheffield (athletics)

Jacob Davies, 19, Wolverhampton (Swimming)

Joseph Deighan, 18, Manchester (Swimming)

Charles Dobson, 21, Harwich (Athletics)

Maisie Elliott, 18, Lutterworth (Swimming)

Cheyanne Evans-Gray, 22, Croydon (Athletics)

Callum Hall, 28, Ilkley (Para Athletics)

Marcus Harrison, 23, Liverpool (disabled soccer)

Ellie Heyes, 18, Manchester (Netball)

Thomas Holmes, 18, Marlborough (Athletics)

Heather Hughes, 20, Southport (Archery)

Amelia Kellyman, 27, Trowbridge (skeleton)

Jasper Klein, 19, Cirencester (skiing)

George Liddard, 18, Billericay (boxing)

Owain Lloyd Hughes, 19, Swansea (Athletics)

Matthew Mackay, 19, Rossendale (athletics)

Abigail Marshall, 18, Brackley (wheelchair fencing)

Lucy Jane Matthews, 18, Salisbury (Athletics)

Joshua McEntee, 28, Stockport (goal ball)

Jonathan Moody, 22, Nottingham (short track speed skating)

Bethany Moule, 19, Aberavon (Athletics)

Chukwuemeka Osammor, 19, Sheffield (Athletics)

Tom Partington, 21, Headingley (Athletics)

Ross Paterson, 22, Paisley (Para Athletics)

Charlotte Payne, 19, Thatcham (Athletics)

Louisa Piper, 18, Woking (Archery)

Glen Quayle, 19, Loughborough (Athletics)

Katie Radzik, 32, Ashford (Para Equestrian)

Emma Rayner, 18, Bury (Netball)

Charlotte Rigg, 18, Solihull (Swimming)

Ethan Rose, 18, Aylesbury (Badminton)

Harriet Sanderson, 18, Cheltenham (Netball)

Georgina Tasker, 18, Mansfield (Rugby Union)

Kirsty Taylor, 20, Caldicot (Para Athletics)

Niall Treacy, 20, Stratford Upon Avon (short track speed skating)

Taia Tunstall, 19, Watford (Athletics)

Dylan Wade, 19, Derry (wheelchair basketball)

Jessica Webb, 23, Norwich (disability tennis)

Luke Whitehouse, 18, Halifax (gymnastics)

Jessica Whyte, 22, Hyde (wheelchair basketball)

*The athletes marked in italics were also supported by Entain in 2020

