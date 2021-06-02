First round of groups for Thursday





Jordan Spieth is looking for his second win of the year at the 2021 Memorial Tournament. Getty Images The 2021 Memorial Tournament kicks off on Thursday, June 3 at Ohio’s Muirfield Village. You can find the full start times of the first round at the bottom of this post. Notable Groupings for Memorial Tournament Round 1 Jordan Spieth had a great tournament by most standards last week. He finished second solo at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial, just missing out on his second win of the year. But according to Spieth, it wasn’t as good as it looked, as he admitted to struggling with his swing all week. ‘One Last Bite’: The Inside Story of Jack Nicklaus’ latest Muirfield Village redesign Through:

Now he has a few days to find it before the start of the 2021 Memorial Tournament on Thursday. Spieth will tee off for round 1 at Muirfield Village at 1:32 p.m. ET alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay. Other notable groups for the opening round include Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed (8:32am ET); defending champions Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa (8:44 a.m. ET); Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Adam Scott (13:44 ET); and Matt Kuchar, Jimmy Walker and Tony Finau (7:56 ET). Check out the full first round start times for the Memorial Tournament 2021 below. Start times of the Memorial Tournament, round 1 2021 (All times ET) T-piece no. 1 7:20am – Byeong Hun An, Doc Redman, Sepp Straka

7:32am – Charl Schwartzel, KJ Choi, Lucas Glover

7:44 AM – Camilo Villegas, Wyndham Clark, Bo Hoag

7:56am – Matt Kuchar, Jimmy Walker, Tony Finau

8:08 a.m. – Michael Thompson, Adam Long, Danny Willett

8:20am – Max Homa, Jim Herman, Brendon Todd

8:32 am – Cameron Champ, Troy Merritt, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:44 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry

8:56am – Lanto Griffin, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley

09:08 – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Harold Varner III, Denny McCarthy

12:20 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Danny Lee

12:32 PM – Talor Gooch, Xinjun Zhang, Victor Perez

12:44 PM – Kyle Stanley, Luke List, Scottie Scheffler

12:56 PM – Marc Leishman, Richy Werenski, William McGirt

13:08 – Martin Laird, Sungjae Im, Aaron Wise

1:20 p.m. – CT Pan, JB Holmes, Jason Day

13:32 – Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay

13:44 – Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

13:56 – Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Robby Shelton

14:08 – Sahith Theegala, Chase Johnson

2:20 PM – Antoine Rozner, Takumi Kanayaumi T-piece no. 10 7:20am – Mackenzie Hughes, Emiliano Grillo, Matthew NeSmith

07:32 – Alex Noren, Jamie Lovemark, Matt Wallace

7:44 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Tyler McCumber, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:56 AM – Robert Streb, Charles Howell III, Jason Dufner

8:08 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Brian Gay, Brendan Steele

8:20am – Dylan Frittelli, Gary Woodland, Bubba Watson

8:32am – Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed

8:44 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele

8:56am – Hudson Swafford, Corey Conners, Russell Knox

9:08 AM – Adam Hadwin, Padraig Harrington, Doug Pin

12:20 p.m. – Vaughn Taylor, David Lingmerth, Harry Higgs

12:32 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Cameron Tringale, Brandon Hagy

12:44 PM – Russell Henley, Henrik Norlander, Cam Davis

12:56pm – Carlos Ortiz, Joaquin Niemann, JT Poston

13:08 – Matt Jones, Branden Grace, Sebastian Munoz

13.20 – KH Lee, Joel Dahmen, Louis Oosthuizen

13:32 – Sam Burns, Stewart Cink, Tyler Duncan

13:44 – Cameron Smith, Sung Kang, Patton Kizzire

13:56 – James Hahn, Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Herbert

