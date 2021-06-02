England’s only cricket fan in Sri Lanka returns home after 14 months

12.00: A cricket fan famous for being England’s sole supporter on the team’s tour of Sri Lanka is finally going home after 14 months – and hoping to see the side when they play later this month.

Rob Lewis, 37, arrived in March last year and when he found that the England tour had been canceled due to the coronavirus, he decided to stay rather than go home.

He was finally rewarded for his perseverance when the exhibition games were played in Galle in January and he could watch from the 16th-century fortress of the city.

His display of loyalty earned him praise from Captain Joe Root, who called him to thank him for the support. Now, after 14 months of what should have been a four week journey, Mr Lewis is finally returning to the UK, with a flight booked for Wednesday.

The fan said, “I never thought I’d be staying an extra 13 months. It’s been crazy.’

Lewis – also known by the name of his alter ego DJ Randy Caddick – rose to fame for being England’s only fan during the Test matches in Galle, which banned supporters in the ground and prevented travel from the UK.

His one-man renditions of Jerusalem were heard on TV coverage and he received applause from the players at the end of the second Test, as well as a personal phone call from Root, who also saluted Mr. Lewis after a double century in the first Test.

“I didn’t stop singing that last day of the second Test. The team that came to clap and have a beer with the Sri Lankan coaches after the game was just the happiest day that I will never forget,” he said.

As the only fan in Sri Lanka, Mr. Lewis became a correspondent for the English fan group the Barmy Army during the exhibition matches.

He produced online match summaries called Randy’s Report – a nod to his DJ name which he took in honor of former England bowler Andy Caddick.

The stage name even earned Mr. Lewis – a web designer from Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey – his own beer.

Mr Lewis said: ‘Chris from the Barmy Army had his buddy who runs a brewery do the Randy Caddick IPA which was again just hilarious.

‘All my mates bought them at home, which was quite heartwarming, to be honest.

“I hope one of my friends saved one and then I’ll come back to enjoy the taste.”

Since his moment in the spotlight, Mr. Lewis continued his adventures on the island, including climbing Adam’s Peak with Sri Lankan batting coach Grant Flower.

“I’ve done it before so he followed me and I went the wrong way when we left at 3am so he wasn’t too happy about that,” said Mr Lewis.

“But we got up there in the end.”

He also completed a so-called hot half marathon in 30°C temperatures, continued his burgeoning DJ career, and had to receive a series of rabies shots after being bitten by a dog.

Now that he’s finally going home, he admits it feels “a little weird.”

“It’s been normal business for so long, it’s been normal business that I live in Sri Lanka for a while and then come home pretty quickly after that,” he said.

Lewis hopes to get out of quarantine in time to make it to England’s second test against New Zealand in Edgbaston, which starts next week.”

I’ll keep my fingers crossed that I’ll be singing with the Barmy Army in Edgbaston Jerusalem on June 10,” he said.